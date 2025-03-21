Man tells of moment he rushed into burning Forfar home to help elderly resident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man tells of moment he rushed into burning Forfar home to help elderly resident

Frank Longmuir, 55, says windows were exploding as he led the pensioner to safety.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Lucy Scarlett
Firefighters at the scene of the Forfar house blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Firefighters at the scene of the Forfar house blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A man has told of the moment he rushed into a burning Forfar home to help its elderly occupant to safety.

Emergency services tackled the blaze on Glamis Road for nearly two hours on Thursday night.

The road was closed between the junction with Dundee Loan and Lowson Avenue.

A man in his 80s was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Frank Longmuir, 55, who lives across the road, has told how he entered the burning building to help the pensioner.

Frank Longmuir.
Frank Longmuir and his wife Lillian spotted their neighbour’s house on fire. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Firefighters.
Fire crews at the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “I tried to get in the front door but it was locked so I rushed round the back.

“I managed to get into the conservatory door and called for the old man who lives there.

“He was still in the front of the house so I had to go through the conservatory and the kitchen to get to him.

“He seemed really confused and I basically just began to drag him to get him out.

‘I knew I had to get him out quickly’

“There was intense heat in the house, flames and a lot of smoke.

“I just knew I had to get him out quickly and didn’t hesitate.”

Frank, who retired from working at Aberdeen Harbour last week, says windows in the house were exploding.

He insists his actions were “what anyone would’ve done”.

Frank’s wife Lillian says they were preparing to have dinner when she noticed a “glow” coming from the house.

Boarded up windows.
Damage to the house. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
The aftermath of the fire. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

She said: “I realised immediately the house was on fire.

“I yelled for Frank and I just ran across the road with Frank following.

“We realised our neighbour was still inside and we needed to do something.

“Other neighbours were also out and someone else was calling the fire brigade.”

Irene Patterson, who has lived next door to the house for 30 years, said: “We rushed outside and Lillian and Frank were already at the house and trying to get the man out of the house.

“I had only seen the man a few hours earlier out in his garden.

The road was closed during the fire. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Firefighters spent about two hours at the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There were flames leaping from the house.

“The windows were exploding and there was smoke and flames pouring out the eaves.

“It was all really scary but thank goodness Lillian and Frank managed to get him out.”

Man in his 80s taken to Ninewells Hospital

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 7.03pm on Thursday to attend an incident on Glamis Road in Forfar.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one male patient in his 80s to Ninewells Hospital.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more information.

