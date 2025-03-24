Letham Grange residents say sale of faded Angus resort is only way forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Letham Grange residents say sale of faded Angus resort is only way forward

People living around the one-time luxury hotel near Arbroath are now calling for action over dangerous trees threatening their homes.

By Graham Brown
Storm-damaged trees hang over the main drive at Letham Grange. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange residents are pinning their hopes on the sale of the dilapidated resort to secure the turnaround in fortune they say it deserves.

The hotel and estate, near Arbroath, continues to deteriorate after plans for a new ‘village’ collapsed last year.

Its Taiwanese owners said they were not prepared to take the “unsustainable risk” of progressing plans for hundreds of new homes.

There was a huge community backlash when the proposals were revealed.

The former Letham Grange hotel is in a state of major disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Those were put forward by a company owned by the Liu family, which regained control of Letham Grange following one of Scotland’s longest-running legal battles.

It is now approaching fifteen years since the one-time ‘Augusta of Scotland’ closed its doors.

But there are more than 150 homes on the estate.

Storm damage to Letham Grange woodlands

The Friends of Letham Grange claim the owner has “completely walked away” from his responsibilities in Angus.

And they say the legacy of major storms in recent years is putting properties at risk.

Fallen trees litter the former fairways of two overgrown golf courses, which once drew  players from around the globe.

Some residents have taken their own action to chop down large trees posing a danger to their properties.

Letham Grange tree s damaged by storms.
Piles of trees lie after residents had them cut down for safety reasons. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Friends group said: “The hotel and estate continues to deteriorate.

“The B-listed hotel hasn’t been kept watertight and has become a magnet for urban explorers and children.

“The owner appears to have completely walked away from the estate and is failing to carry out basic maintenance that falls within his responsibilities.

“The burn which runs through the estate has been allowed to silt up, meaning it overflows, generating a risk of flooding to low lying houses.

“The biggest concern, however, is that the many hundreds of trees that are owned by the estate are not being managed.

Fallen trees at former Letham Grange Hotel near Arbroath.
Fallen branches beside the main drive at Letham Grange. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“A number of householders now have large old trees near their homes which are at risk of falling, but which they are legally not allowed to touch.

“A significant number of trees fell during the last storm.”

Property hit by falling trees

One landed on the roof of a garage, breaking the tiles. Another smashed the adjacent garden fence.

On the main drive there are more than a dozen trees threatening nearby properties or overhanging the main access road.

Fallen trees at Letham Grange.
Huge trees have been uprooted near homes on the estate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There are further trees down past the hotel that are in a similar state,” add the residents.

The Liu family could not be reached for comment.

Letham Grange residents seek council support

Meanwhile, the group has written to Angus Council hoping it will apply pressure on the owners.

“In particular, to establish whether the owner would be willing to now sell the hotel and grounds,” they said.

“It is believed that there are interested parties who would be willing to invest in restoring the resort to its former glory.”

A council spokesperson said: “Following reports of potential dangers at Letham Grange, our building standards team have liaised with the relevant persons to secure the danger from members of the public.

Formal enforcement has previously taken place where necessary.”

Conversation