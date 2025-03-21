Perthshire town and Fife area on list of best places to live in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire town and Fife area on list of best places to live in Scotland

Aberfeldy and East Neuk feature on The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live in Scotland 2025.

By Lucy Scarlett
Anstruther.
Anstruther in East Neuk. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Perthshire town and an area of Fife have been named among the best places to live in Scotland this year.

Aberfeldy and East Neuk feature on The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live in Scotland 2025.

The highly-coveted list highlights the most desirable locations in the country with a focus on “improving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names where high house prices are driven by high demand”.

North Berwick, in East Lothian, claimed the overall top spot for Scotland, while Saffron Walden, in Essex, was crowned Best Place to Live in the UK.

The judges travelled the length and breadth of the country plus used school league tables, high street shops, local amenities, broadband speeds mobile signal and transport links to help decide.

Why are Aberfeldy and East Neuk among the best places to live in Scotland?

Sunday Times writer Gabriella Bennett explained Aberfeldy’s appeal.

She said: “Soaring hills in the distance and honeyed stone cottages around the town square serve as reminders of Aberfeldy’s storied past.

“In the 18th and 19th centuries, the town was a hive of grain and cotton production; handsome stone mills still stand and one is now an award-winning bookshop.

A view of Aberfeldy
The view over Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There’s plenty to get excited about in the present too: this is an adventure playground for hikers, bikers and climbers who dig living on the doorstep of the Highlands with fabulous coffee just a short stretch of the legs away.”

Journalist Malcolm Jack also praised East Neuk‘s coastal charm.

East Neuk has ‘life-enhancing powers’, says judge

He said: “Thanks to its soft salty air, long summer light and glorious beaches, the East Neuk has life-enhancing powers.

“For decades, holidaymakers have come out to the Neuk’s string of historic fishing villages — including Elie and Earlsferry, St Monans, Pittenweem, Anstruther, Cellardyke and Crail — to admire charming old crow-stepped gabled houses, dip their feet in the sea, scoff world-famous fish suppers and dream of never going home.

“Now more than ever, that’s a viable life choice for many.”

It comes as two Dundee primary schools and three in Angus were featured on The Sunday Times’ school league table.

Do you agree that Aberfeldy and East Neuk deserve a spot on the list? Let us know in the comments.

