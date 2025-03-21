Perthshire town and Fife area on list of best places to live in Scotland

A Perthshire town and an area of Fife have been named among the best places to live in Scotland this year.

Aberfeldy and East Neuk feature on The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live in Scotland 2025.

The highly-coveted list highlights the most desirable locations in the country with a focus on “improving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names where high house prices are driven by high demand”.

North Berwick, in East Lothian, claimed the overall top spot for Scotland, while Saffron Walden, in Essex, was crowned Best Place to Live in the UK.

The judges travelled the length and breadth of the country plus used school league tables, high street shops, local amenities, broadband speeds mobile signal and transport links to help decide.

Why are Aberfeldy and East Neuk among the best places to live in Scotland?

Sunday Times writer Gabriella Bennett explained Aberfeldy’s appeal.

She said: “Soaring hills in the distance and honeyed stone cottages around the town square serve as reminders of Aberfeldy’s storied past.

“In the 18th and 19th centuries, the town was a hive of grain and cotton production; handsome stone mills still stand and one is now an award-winning bookshop.

“There’s plenty to get excited about in the present too: this is an adventure playground for hikers, bikers and climbers who dig living on the doorstep of the Highlands with fabulous coffee just a short stretch of the legs away.”

Journalist Malcolm Jack also praised East Neuk‘s coastal charm.

East Neuk has ‘life-enhancing powers’, says judge

He said: “Thanks to its soft salty air, long summer light and glorious beaches, the East Neuk has life-enhancing powers.

“For decades, holidaymakers have come out to the Neuk’s string of historic fishing villages — including Elie and Earlsferry, St Monans, Pittenweem, Anstruther, Cellardyke and Crail — to admire charming old crow-stepped gabled houses, dip their feet in the sea, scoff world-famous fish suppers and dream of never going home.

“Now more than ever, that’s a viable life choice for many.”

It comes as two Dundee primary schools and three in Angus were featured on The Sunday Times’ school league table.

