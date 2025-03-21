Plea to Perthshire residents as search continues for man last seen getting off train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plea to Perthshire residents as search continues for man last seen getting off train

Coen Bust left the train at Dunkeld eight days ago and has not been seen since.

By Lucy Scarlett
Coen Bust.
Missing man Coen Bust was last seen at Dunkeld railway station. Image: Police Scotland

Police have issued a plea to residents in Perthshire as the search continues for a missing man last seen getting off a train eight days ago.

Coen Bust, 47, from Edinburgh, was last seen leaving a train at Dunkeld and Birnam station at 10am on Thursday March 13.

He has not been seen since.

Coen is described as being of heavy build with a long greying beard and was last seen wearing a mustard-coloured jacket and carrying a large rucksack.

Police in plea to locals as search for missing Coen Bust continues

Inspector Paul Thomson said: “It has now been more than a week since Coen Bust was last seen and we are keen to trace him as soon as possible, and I would ask anyone with any information to please contact Police Scotland.

“If you have private CCTV footage in the Dunkeld or Birnam areas or dashcam footage from the surrounding areas around the time Mr Coen was last seen, please review it and contact us with anything relevant.

Coen Bust.
He was last seen carrying a large rucksack. Image: Police Scotland

“Likewise, if you were on the 8.30am train from Edinburgh Waverley to Inverness on Thursday March 13, and saw Mr Bust, or got off at Dunkeld, please contact police.

“No matter how small it may seem, it may help us find him.

“I am also appealing directly to Mr Bust himself to get in touch with the police.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2616 of Thursday March 13.

