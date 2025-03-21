Plea to Perthshire residents as search continues for man last seen getting off train

Police have issued a plea to residents in Perthshire as the search continues for a missing man last seen getting off a train eight days ago.

Coen Bust, 47, from Edinburgh, was last seen leaving a train at Dunkeld and Birnam station at 10am on Thursday March 13.

He has not been seen since.

Coen is described as being of heavy build with a long greying beard and was last seen wearing a mustard-coloured jacket and carrying a large rucksack.

Police in plea to locals as search for missing Coen Bust continues

Inspector Paul Thomson said: “It has now been more than a week since Coen Bust was last seen and we are keen to trace him as soon as possible, and I would ask anyone with any information to please contact Police Scotland.

“If you have private CCTV footage in the Dunkeld or Birnam areas or dashcam footage from the surrounding areas around the time Mr Coen was last seen, please review it and contact us with anything relevant.

“Likewise, if you were on the 8.30am train from Edinburgh Waverley to Inverness on Thursday March 13, and saw Mr Bust, or got off at Dunkeld, please contact police.

“No matter how small it may seem, it may help us find him.

“I am also appealing directly to Mr Bust himself to get in touch with the police.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2616 of Thursday March 13.