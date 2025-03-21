New 3-day book festival set to be held in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New 3-day book festival set to be held in Dundee

A host of events are planned across several venues in June.

By James Simpson
Val McDermind will be at the new Dundee Book Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A new three-day book festival is set to be held in Dundee this summer.

Leisure and Culture Dundee is hosting Dundee Book Festival between June 12 and 14.

Events will take place at a range of venues, including Marryat Hall, Central Library and Mills Observatory.

Authors including Fife crime writer Val McDermid, and Ambrose Parry – the pen name for husband-and-wife team Chris Brookmyre and Dr Marisa Haetzman – are among those set to appear.

‘Diverse and talented’ line-up promised for first Dundee Book Festival

A full programme of events will be released next month, with tickets going on sale in May.

Anna Day, head of libraries and culture at Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “We are excited to bring such a diverse and talented group of authors and performers to Dundee.

“The first Dundee Book Festival is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate books, libraries, music and culture.

“We can’t wait to share the full programme with everyone in Dundee and across the country.”

More details will also be released via a mailing list.

