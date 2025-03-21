New 3-day book festival set to be held in Dundee

A new three-day book festival is set to be held in Dundee this summer.

Leisure and Culture Dundee is hosting Dundee Book Festival between June 12 and 14.

Events will take place at a range of venues, including Marryat Hall, Central Library and Mills Observatory.

Authors including Fife crime writer Val McDermid, and Ambrose Parry – the pen name for husband-and-wife team Chris Brookmyre and Dr Marisa Haetzman – are among those set to appear.

‘Diverse and talented’ line-up promised for first Dundee Book Festival

A full programme of events will be released next month, with tickets going on sale in May.

Anna Day, head of libraries and culture at Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “We are excited to bring such a diverse and talented group of authors and performers to Dundee.

“The first Dundee Book Festival is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate books, libraries, music and culture.

“We can’t wait to share the full programme with everyone in Dundee and across the country.”

More details will also be released via a mailing list.