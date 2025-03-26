In Pictures: Dundee Scout Gang Show returns for its 59th Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Dundee Scout Gang Show returns for its 59th Year

Celebrating 59 years, the Dundee Scout Gang Show returns with 90 Scouts performing song, dance, and comedy

Dundee Scout Gang Show Dress rehearsal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee Scout Gang Show Dress rehearsal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Steve MacDougall

The Dundee Scout Gang Show is back for another year of fun, laughter, and entertainment!

This year marks the 59th anniversary of the Dundee Scout Gang Show, featuring a cast of 90 talented Scouts bringing song, dance, and comedy to the Whitehall Theatre stage.

The Gang Show promises something for everyone, from musical numbers to hilarious sketches, all brought to life by a dedicated cast who have been rehearsing since October 2024.

The show runs from Wednesday 26th to Saturday 29th March at the Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, with performances at 7:15 PM on the 26th–28th and a matinee at 2:00 PM on the 29th.

Production Director Stacey encourages everyone to get involved, saying, “Come along, have fun, meet new friends, and try something new!”

Our photographer Steve MacDougall went along to the dress rehearsal.

Scouts getting ready backstage.
Costume check.
Scouts getting their hair done.
Scouts all ready for the show.
Explorers and Scouts backstage.
Cubs backstage.
Explorers and Scouts looking cool and ready to take to the stage!
Beavers on stage.
Beavers entertain the audience.
Smiles and concentration!
Prayers.
Beavers during their performance.
Colourful costumes, happy faces, great energy.
The colourful gang!
Lots of expression.
A fun-filled performance full of smiles.
In harmony.
Reach for the stars!
Full of colour!
Sparkly costumes.
Strong performances throughout the show.
The Gang Show!
Such energy!
A solo.
Songs from the gang.
Fun and smiles.
The full stage.
A wave to the audience!

 

 

