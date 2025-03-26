In Pictures: Dundee Scout Gang Show returns for its 59th Year Celebrating 59 years, the Dundee Scout Gang Show returns with 90 Scouts performing song, dance, and comedy Dundee Scout Gang Show Dress rehearsal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Steve MacDougall March 26 2025, 12:01pm March 26 2025, 12:01pm Share In Pictures: Dundee Scout Gang Show returns for its 59th Year Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5206862/dundee-scout-gang-show-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Dundee Scout Gang Show is back for another year of fun, laughter, and entertainment! This year marks the 59th anniversary of the Dundee Scout Gang Show, featuring a cast of 90 talented Scouts bringing song, dance, and comedy to the Whitehall Theatre stage. The Gang Show promises something for everyone, from musical numbers to hilarious sketches, all brought to life by a dedicated cast who have been rehearsing since October 2024. The show runs from Wednesday 26th to Saturday 29th March at the Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, with performances at 7:15 PM on the 26th–28th and a matinee at 2:00 PM on the 29th. Production Director Stacey encourages everyone to get involved, saying, “Come along, have fun, meet new friends, and try something new!” Our photographer Steve MacDougall went along to the dress rehearsal. Scouts getting ready backstage. Costume check. Scouts getting their hair done. Scouts all ready for the show. Explorers and Scouts backstage. Cubs backstage. Explorers and Scouts looking cool and ready to take to the stage! Beavers on stage. Beavers entertain the audience. Smiles and concentration! Prayers. Beavers during their performance. Colourful costumes, happy faces, great energy. The colourful gang! Lots of expression. A fun-filled performance full of smiles. In harmony. Reach for the stars! Full of colour! Sparkly costumes. Strong performances throughout the show. The Gang Show! Such energy! A solo. Songs from the gang. Fun and smiles. The full stage. A wave to the audience!
