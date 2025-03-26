In Pictures: Dundee Scout Gang Show returns for its 59th Year

The Dundee Scout Gang Show is back for another year of fun, laughter, and entertainment!

This year marks the 59th anniversary of the Dundee Scout Gang Show, featuring a cast of 90 talented Scouts bringing song, dance, and comedy to the Whitehall Theatre stage.

The Gang Show promises something for everyone, from musical numbers to hilarious sketches, all brought to life by a dedicated cast who have been rehearsing since October 2024.

The show runs from Wednesday 26th to Saturday 29th March at the Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, with performances at 7:15 PM on the 26th–28th and a matinee at 2:00 PM on the 29th.

Production Director Stacey encourages everyone to get involved, saying, “Come along, have fun, meet new friends, and try something new!”

Our photographer Steve MacDougall went along to the dress rehearsal.