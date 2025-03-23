REBECCA BAIRD: I got a LiveHouse tour – and new Dundee venue is everything I hoped it’d be

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: I got a LiveHouse tour – and new Dundee venue is everything I hoped it’d be

The anticipated new Dundee venue is starting to feel real, after building works delayed the projected December 2024 opening.

LiveHouse boss Gus Robb gave Rebecca a tour of the new facility. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Dreaming in Dundee can be a dangerous game.

It’s a city used to blue-sky ideas being announced, over-promised and under-delivered.

From the Eden Project, which has now been pushed back to 2030, to rumoured e-sports arenas which are yet to materialise, disappointment can sometimes become Dundee’s default.

And when new venue LiveHouse didn’t open in December as promised, part of me feared it was just another pipe dream.

I’m so happy I was wrong.

Even empty, LiveHouse has atmosphere

Last week, I got to step inside the renovated building for the first time to interview the man behind the operation, well-known Dundee venue owner Gus Robb.

As I walked in through the doors off the Nethergate, workers were clanking about putting the finishing touches on the place.

But although it was empty, there was already a palpable atmosphere about the place.

The small staircases leading to different areas of the same room give it the feeling a wee warren, where loads can be going on at once.

I can picture crowds of folk carrying drinks, dancing with pals, buzzing back and forth from the main stage.

And while the huge, high ceiling makes the space feel grand and impressive, the mezzanine cutting the room in half means that there’s still a sense of sheltered intimacy on the ground.

Stage will be adored by short music fans

The stage, adorned with lit-up letters spelling LIVEHOUSE, is the showstopper.

And (excitingly for those on the shorter side, like me) it’s decently tall, meaning you’ll be able to see the acts on it from the back of the room.

Walking on the stage itself, I discovered it’s bigger than it looks.

Letters have been added to the former Mecca Bingo tower by giant aerial ladder. Image: LiveHouse

If I was an act that liked to moved around, like The Last Dinner Party, or Grammy-winner Chappell Roan, I’d find more than enough room here.

But it’s not so big it’ll dwarf those who like a seat and spotlight. The beauty of this building is that it could hold intimate gigs and massive events equally well.

Gus showed me where video screens will go at the side of the stage, and detailed his plans to me for the different phases of development as time goes on (more on that in the full interview).

Speaking to Gus instilled confidence

Hearing him talk about his vast network of music world contacts, it’s clear that this is a man who knows what he’s doing.

There’s no contrived soundbites or sweeping “maybes” in his outlining of LiveHouse’s future, only level-headed, step-by-step plans.

The LiveHouse stage was the showstopper for Rebecca Baird when Gus Robb, pictured, let her have a look around. Image: Supplied.

But his quiet confidence – and the fact he’s fronted up his own money to help fund the venture – signalled to me that the prolonged silence around LiveHouse until now has been a strategic business move, rather than an avoidance tactic.

Intrigue is, after all, a very powerful way to get folk in the door.

He even made a point of telling me he’d “always rather downplay things and then over-deliver”.

If that’s the case, job done.

It’s time to get excited about LiveHouse

When I left LiveHouse in the late afternoon, I was blindsided by the fact it was still light outside.

Benefitting from its origins as a cinema, the place is a world of its own – a dark-walled, windowless vortex where punters will be able to completely immerse themselves in music.

And like everyone else I know who’s had a peek inside, I came away feeling a real buzz and sense of anticipation.

Sound test at LiveHouse. Image: Supplied.

This thing is real. It’s here in Dundee. It’s happening.

So music fans, Dundee devotees and wary dreamers, let yourself get excited.

When those doors open on May 4 for the DDE Closing Party, it’ll be the start of a new era for the Scottish music scene.

LiveHouse looks as brilliant as I hoped it would be. I can’t wait.

