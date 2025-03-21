Mystery over deputy Angus Council leader after move from SNP administration benches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Mystery over deputy Angus Council leader after move from SNP administration benches

Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan sat alongside non-aligned members at a full meeting of the council on Thursday.

By Graham Brown
Councillor George Meechan. Image: Angus Council
Councillor George Meechan. Image: Angus Council

Secrecy surrounds the status of Angus Council’s deputy leader after his apparent exit from the authority’s minority SNP administration.

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan remained tight-lipped after sitting among opposition members at a meeting of the full council on Thursday.

He said he had no comment to make when asked if he had left the ruling group.

Council leader Bill Duff has also so far declined to comment.

At this stage it is not known whether Mr Meechan left the administration by choice or was pushed out.

Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan leaves Angus SNP administration.
Mr Meechan alongside non-aligned Brechin councillor Jill Scott at Thursday’s full Angus Council meeting. Image: Angus Council/YouTube

But it further weakens the SNP grip on the Angus chamber after months of turmoil within the ruling ranks.

Mr Meechan is convener of Angus Licensing Board and the authority’s civic licensing committee.

He is also vice-convener of the policy and resources committee.

Under new remuneration arrangements, his salary as depute leader was due to rise by £5,500 to £37,548 on April 1.

Period of turmoil in Angus SNP administration

His departure is the latest in a series of changes which began with the controversy that cost former Provost Brian Boyd his position last summer.

The Carnoustie Independent stepped down last June after reducing a colleague to tears in a town hall dressing-down.

He apologised to Arbroath councillor Lois Speed for going “over the score”.

It led to Mr Boyd leaving the administration two years after the Independent agreed a deal that brought him the civic role after helping the SNP return to power.

In July, administration leader Beth Whiteside resigned from the top role for “personal reasons”.

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan leaves Angus SNP ruling group.
Mr Meechan and former council leader Beth Whiteside (left) were at the top of the Angus ruling group. Seen here accepting a street-naming petition at Forfar Town and County Hall from Scott McFarlane with Kirrie councillor Julie Bell (right). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Monifieth and Sidlaw member, now the convener of the council’s new housing committee, was succeeded by Bill Duff.

And last September, Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy quit the ruling group.

It reduced the SNP to a minority administration in the 28-member council.

Ms Cowdy said she was in a “different place” from the party on a number of issues.

