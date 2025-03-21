Future of Stirling nurseries, libraries and music tuition safe until 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Stirling nurseries, libraries and music tuition safe until 2027

Councillors were united on the idea of creating an agreement to protect services for children, families and vulnerable people.

By Alex Watson
Stirling's music tuition service is safe until May 2027, along with libraries, nurseries and family support services. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Stirling's music tuition service is safe until May 2027, along with libraries, nurseries and family support services. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Certain public services will be protected from the threat of budget cuts until May 2027, Stirling Council has decided.

In a rare show of cross-party unity from council members, a motion to safeguard funding for libraries, music tuition, family support and nursery provision was passed unanimously during a special meeting on Thursday (March 20).

This means cuts cannot be proposed for those areas of expenditure for the duration of the current council administration.

The next Stirling Council election is due to take play on May 6, 2027.

The motion was tabled after councillors from all political parties voiced concern about the repeated, annual threat of funding cuts for these particular services (mainly affecting children, families and vulnerable members of society) during February’s Stirling Council budget setting meeting.

Stirling Council HQ at Old Viewforth.
Stirling Council HQ at Old Viewforth. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Councillors were united on the idea of creating an agreement to protect them.

Though proposed by Stirling East councillor Gerry McLaughlan and seconded by Trossachs and Teith’s Gene Maxwell, both of the SNP, the motion was welcomed and waved through by all parties on Thursday.

‘Yearly stress’ temporarily lifted for locals

The move comes after campaign groups and individuals from across the Stirling area fought passionately to defend school music tuition, nurseries and libraries, among other vital services, in the run-up to the council’s 2025-26 budget decision.

Children, teachers and their families staged a musical protest outside Stirling Council’s offices on February 13 to push back against a proposed £250,000 funding reduction.

They argued the cut would effectively end the 60-year service.

Parents whose children attend Aberfoyle Nursery rallied to protect the future of the childcare facility. Image: Supplied

Parents of children enrolled at Aberfoyle Nursery told The Courier in February that the threat of losing the nursery had become a “yearly stress”, as they called for it to be saved for the third year running.

During the same special council meeting on Thursday, senior Stirling councillors were awarded a pay rise, with members voting in favour of the maximum salary increase available: £37,548 per person, per year.

As The Courier reported earlier this week, Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey will receive a salary boost of more than £14,000 from April 1, as per newly amended Scotland-wide regulations.

