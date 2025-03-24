VIDEO: New ice cream craze comes to Dundee shop

A Dundee shop claims it is one of the first in the UK to launch a new ice cream craze.

Hayat’s Happyhillock is now serving “shredded” or “shaved” ice cream.

Owner Alfy Hayat says he has spent £20,000 to install two new machines to serve the ice cream after seeing it going viral online.

The machine instantly freezes a liquid before a blade shaves off the frozen extracts, leaving a frozen pile of the treat.

Alfy, 47, said: “We had seen it going big in India and made inquiries about how we could source the machines.

“Two machines are now in the store.

“With the air cargo and taxes, we’ve invested £20,000 to get these machines shipped.

“As far as we’re aware, we are one of the first to bring this concept to the UK.”

Prices for the new treat start at £5 and the shop is serving a range of flavours.

Alfy added: “We’ve had to rejig the shop to get the new machines in.

“Staff have trained on how to use it.

“We’re calling it ripple ice cream but it basically instantly freezes anything before the shavings come off.

“There are certainly plenty of flavours.

“We could even potentially look at trying to put a tin of beer in it.

“This is our proper launch ahead of this summer and we can’t wait.”