Man suffers facial injuries after attack by member of group in Dundee city centre

A man was left with facial injuries after being attacked by a member of a group in Dundee city centre.

The 21-year-old was assaulted on the corner of High Street and Castle Street at around 2.15am on March 9.

The man is believed to have been hit in the face.

Police are now hunting for a suspect, described as a white man who was wearing a black hooded Trackstar top.

A spokesperson said: “He was part of a group of approximately six people, male and female, who then moved off towards Reform Street.

“If you have any information that could assist our inquiry, please call 101 or speak to any police officer, quoting incident reference 0510 of March 9.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.