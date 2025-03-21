Scotland fan from Kirkcaldy stuck in Greece as Heathrow Airport closure causes chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland fan from Kirkcaldy stuck in Greece as Heathrow Airport closure causes chaos

Neil Gordon was due to fly from Athens on Friday afternoon.

By James Simpson
Scotland fan Neil Gordon is looking on the bright side after his flight was cancelled. Image: Neil Gordon
A Scotland fan from Kirkcaldy is amongst hundreds of fans stuck in Greece after a blaze near Heathrow Airport.

Neil Gordon’s travel plans were upended on Friday morning as Europe’s busiest airport was forced to close after losing power due to a fire at a nearby substation.

The 56-year-old is amongst those having to extend his stay in Greece following Scotland‘s 1-0 victory in last night’s Nations League match.

Neil said he was packing to head for Athens International Airport when he received an email from British Airways.

‘Should be fun and games claiming that all back’

The former Royal Navy officer told The Courier: “I was due to fly on Friday afternoon into London Heathrow.

“I’d got an email from British Airways (BA) to advise the airport was closed until further notice.

“Thankfully, I’d checked my phone before heading for the metro to the airport.

“BA have booked me onto another flight on Sunday.

“I was able to get two further nights at the hotel I’m staying at but that’s set me back a further 250 euros.

“Also additional cost for food and drink for the next two days.

“My car is also at London Heathrow and I was a bit concerned about the extended stay at the car park but it won’t be too costly.

“With it not being the airline’s fault it should be fun and games claiming that all back.

“My holiday insurance might have to cover it.”

‘Others were definitely in worse positions than me’

Neil, who now lives in Gloucester, said that despite the travel issues the atmosphere during Scotland’s win over Greece had been “amazing”.

He added: “I’m certainly trying to look on the bright side.

“The atmosphere at the stadium was great on Thursday night and it’s nice to get a win.

“There was a bit of a delay getting into the stadium.

“Others are definitely in worse positions than me with the flight cancellations as they needed to get back.

“Folk were travelling back via Paris but I’ve seen other Scots fans who have extended their stay in Greece.

“I’ve been on TripAdvisor trying to find things to do to keep me entertained!”

1,400 flights affected by Heathrow Airport closure

Around 1,400 planes were due to land or take off from Heathrow Airport today.

The London travel hub remains closed as counter-terrorism police investigate the cause of the fire.

An airport spokesperson said: “We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.

“We will provide an update when more information on the resumption of operations is available.”

In a statement, British Airways said: “We have had to cancel all short-haul flights that were due to operate to and from the airport today.

“Our teams are currently working hard to review our long-haul schedule as well as the implications for our schedule tomorrow and beyond.

“We will update our customers as soon as possible.”

