Take a first look inside Stirling’s new witch shop and meet the owner

From spells to soap, Crow Curiosities & Co has some unusual items for sale.

By Isla Glen
After being fascinated by witchcraft since she was a teenager, Lisa Lang is opening her own spiritual shop in the Stirling Arcade. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A new, self-described “witch shop” opens this weekend in the Stirling Arcade.

From today (Saturday), Crow Curiosities & Co will sell incense, herbs, witchcraft books, divination tools, trinkets, potions (oils), spells and soft furnishings.

Crystals, soaps, bath bombs, candles and essential oils will also be on offer.

For owner Lisa Lang, opening the new business is a dream come true.

The former Stirling Council housing officer had been thinking about turning her passion into a career for more than a year.

Then, just six weeks ago, she decided to commit to opening her first shop.

Lisa is excited to officially open her shop. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Lisa told The Courier: “I’m nervous more than anything.

“I took my hobby and stuff I like doing and have turned it into a job.”

As well as selling different spiritual goods, the entrepreneur is also hoping to bring the local witch community together.

She hopes the shop will become a space where experiences like tarot readings are offered.

New and used books line the shelves. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

13 was the perfect number

Lisa’s path to finding an interest in witchcraft began when she was a teenager.

She grew up in Stirling, but while living in Cornwall, aged 15, a family friend introduced her to tarot cards.

“I’ve played with tarot cards forever, and then I suppose it grew from there,” said the Tillicoultry resident.

“In the last five years, I’ve looked more into witchy stuff.

“I think everyone has been on a spiritual path since Covid and become more outdoorsy.”

Lisa, who is part of an online coven, taught herself more about witchcraft through books and websites.

Crow Curiosities has crystals with different spiritual benefits for sale. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Then, after walking through Stirling’s Arcade and seeing unit 13 up for rent, her business plan fell into place.

She said: “Number 13 has witch significance. There are 13 full moons, women’s cycles – it’s a special number.”

Once securing the premises, her friends and family rallied round to turn her dream into a reality.

“It was a shell when we got in,” said Lisa.

“We’ve built everything ourselves and worked tirelessly the last six weeks.

“It’s great to see my vision coming to life.”

Love and abundance potions are made by Lisa. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Lisa is looking forward to changing her window display and Ostara tree every season, as well as welcoming new customers.

She added: “We don’t take ourselves too seriously.

“I hope people will come in and have fun with it.”

Crows Curiosities will be open from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week, from March 22.

