Angus councillors vote to extend staff benefits scheme to themselves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus councillors vote to extend staff benefits scheme to themselves

There were concerns over how adopting salary sacrifice benefit schemes such as Cycle to Work would look as Angus councillors are set to receive a pay rise in the order of 20%.

By Graham Brown
Cycle to Work is one of the benefit schemes Angus councillors will be able to join. Image: Shutterstock
Cycle to Work is one of the benefit schemes Angus councillors will be able to join. Image: Shutterstock

Angus councillors have voted to extend staff salary sacrifice benefits to themselves.

It will give the area’s 28 elected members access to schemes such as Cycle to Work and car leasing.

Council deputy leader George Meechan put the proposal forward at a meeting of the full council on Thursday.

He said it was a move which could also save the authority money in National Insurance contributions.

But the move prompted a split after another member branded it “foolhardy” on an agenda which included a 20% pay rise for councillors.

Such schemes allow employees to reduce their taxable income by using a portion of their salary in exchange for a range of benefits.

Benefits plan a ‘no brainer’

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor Mr Meechan presented his motion from the opposition benches after a surprise departure from the ruling SNP administration.

Mystery surrounds his status in the £37,500-a-year role.

He said: “Extending certain employee benefits would align with the principles of fairness and equality.

“For clarity, this proposal is cost-neutral to Angus Council.

Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan.
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan. Image: Angus Council

“It could, in fact, mean a saving to the council in terms of employer’s National Insurance contributions,” he said.

Last month, there was a warning over a possible £5 million “hammer blow” to council finances as a result of changes to National Insurance rules.

Fellow Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “I think this is a no brainer.”

Arbroath member Serena Cowdy added: “Will it cost the council? No.

“Will it save the council money? Yes. To me it’s a win-win.

“I have so many constituents that would be absolutely amazing councillors, but perhaps there are barriers financially and otherwise.

“If we can make changes like this, it enables a huge amount of people to become councillors in the future who may otherwise feel they do not have the opportunity.”

Opponents brand benefits scheme plan ‘inappropriate’

But Carnoustie Independent David Cheape moved against the plan.

“Quite simply, I don’t think the terms of this motion are appropriate at this time,” he said.

“Given the proposed increase in councillor remuneration… and with the recent increase in council tax, any further benefits received by councillors would be perceived negatively by the electorate.

Councillor Brian Boyd said: “I think it’s foolhardy for us to be voting for these benefits when, I don’t want to mention the percentage increase we’re getting, but that’s the reason why.

“The decider for me was hearing only a third of councils do it.

“If others are not doing it, why should we at this time,” he said.

Councillors voted 17-9 in favour of the motion to extend the staff benefit scheme to elected members.

More from News

Police made the discovery in a flat above the vacant shop in Kirkcaldy.
Cocaine worth £75k found at suspected 'drugs factory' above Kirkcaldy shop
The data breach affected Primary 1-3 pupils at Dunblane Primary Schoo
Parents given other children's report cards in data breach at Stirlingshire primary school
Elmwood students protesting outside an SRUC management meeting last week
Angry Elmwood students to protest against proposed Cupar college cuts
The hillside fire near Aberfeldy
Firefighters called to tackle wildfire near Aberfeldy
Still Game star Jane McCarry is to tour across Tayside, Fife and Stirlng
Still Game star set to tour venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'This ends tonight'
Callum Davidson.
Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson has life sentence extended after prison contraband find
Xplore bus.
Teenager in hospital with 'serious injuries' after Dundee bus attack
An artist's impression of a tower at the new play area at Active Kids in Stanley.
Perthshire adventure park hikes play area prices by 37% ahead of summer revamp
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (13017149aj) Big Zuu 'Lorraine' TV show, London, UK - 04 Jul 2022
TV chef Big Zuu tries 'world's most expensive haggis' at Scone Palace for new…

Conversation