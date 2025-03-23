News Best photos as Comic Con returns to Kirkcaldy The comic book convention was held at the town's Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday. Kirkcaldy Comic Con Returns for 2025. Image: David Wardle By Ellidh Aitken & Heather Fowlie March 23 2025, 3:52pm March 23 2025, 3:52pm Share Best photos as Comic Con returns to Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5207082/photo-gallery-kirkcaldy-comic-con-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment Heroes and villains were out in force for the return of Kirkcaldy Comic Con. The comic book convention was held at the town’s Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday. The free event, run by BGCP, featured meet-and-greet opportunities with popular characters and a display of props from different movies and TV shows. There were also a variety of stalls selling items such as comic books, action figures and collectable cards. Visitors were encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters from books, films and TV shows. The Courier’s photographer David Wardle went along to capture the day. Mike, Griffin and Chris from Ghost busters Alba. Holly and Ashel Clowneaina. Abby Grubb Poppy Erin Cuthbert – Ungraceful Illustrations Zac, Mars, Kai and Artemis. The event took place in Mercat Shopping Centre. Jim Alexander at his stall. Sifting through comics. Some crazy costumes. Phebe, Megan and Cameron at the lego stand. Rianna Constantin and Ethan Lorimer The Angus Kilted Trouper A great turnout to the xKirkcaldy Comic Con. Ready for anything! Neil G Smith Lego figurines. Even a dinosaur attended the event!
