Best photos as Comic Con returns to Kirkcaldy

Heroes and villains were out in force for the return of Kirkcaldy Comic Con.

The comic book convention was held at the town’s Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The free event, run by BGCP, featured meet-and-greet opportunities with popular characters and a display of props from different movies and TV shows.

There were also a variety of stalls selling items such as comic books, action figures and collectable cards.

Visitors were encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters from books, films and TV shows.

The Courier’s photographer David Wardle went along to capture the day.