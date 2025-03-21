Locals wade in over fishing clampdown at Arbroath beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals wade in over fishing clampdown at Arbroath beauty spot

Keptie Pond has been the subject of numerous complaints of illegal angling and wildlife becoming tangled in discarded line.

By Graham Brown
Keptie Pond has been a favourite spot in Arbroath for generations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A hard line clampdown on fishing in Arbroath’s Keptie Pond has come into force.

Police say one man has already been charged with illegal angling at the beauty spot.

And on Friday, signs were being erected in the latest stage in the battle against the problem.

Last summer, Angus Council hit out at unlawful fishers after a duckling was discovered with a hook in its mouth.

But its plea for a “small minority” to stop fishing there has been ignored.

One regular says he has seen dozens of anglers there on occasion.

Keptie Pond fishing ban divides opinion

The tough line has prompted a huge debate on local social media.

Many back the clampdown.

But others say it is a waste of police time which will bring little deterrent.

The council said: “The signs will state it is an offence to fish in the Keptie Pond Conservation Area without written permission.

“And to be absolutely clear, Angus Council will not give permission to anyone due to the danger that fishing at Keptie Pond presents to wildlife.

“Police Scotland has and will continue to take action.”

It warns that equipment will be seized and anglers reported for prosecution.

Keptie regular Neil Cargill welcomed the tough approach.

The keen photographer snapped a heron with fishing line tangled on its beak earlier in the year and around its nest.

Heron at Keptie Pond in Arbroath tangled in fishing line.
Neil Cargill photographed a heron at Keptie Pond with fishing line tangled around its beak. Image: Supplied

“It’s the breeding season so it has come at the right time,” he said.

“Last year it got completely out of hand. There could be between 30 and 40 there at a time.

“The less they leave behind, they just cause havoc.

“They clog up the paths and if folk say anything they just get abuse. I know people who used to like the pond but have stopped going there because of it.”

The management of Keptie Pond has been a hot topic for a number of years.

A Friends group spent years trying to establish the area as a wildlife haven.

But in 2023 they threw in the towel in protest over a council decision to allow local Scouts to kayak on the one-time boating pond.

