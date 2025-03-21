Woman charged with firearms offence after police raid Dunfermline home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Woman charged with firearms offence after police raid Dunfermline home

The woman was also been charged in connection with drugs offences alongside a 46-year-old man. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Police have charged two people after a raid in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police have charged two people after a raid in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A woman has been charged with a firearms offence after a police raid on a Dunfermline home.

The 47-year-old was also charged in connection with drugs offences alongside a 46-year-old man.

Police discovered an air rifle, tablets and powder during the raid at Tern Road, on a housing estate in the Duloch area of the city.

A team of up to 20 officers targeted the property on March 18.

The Courier was given exclusive access to the raid with reporter Neil Henderson at the scene.

He described how officers wearing protected armour approached the house while uniform officers surrounded the area.

Woman, 47, and man, 46, charged after Dunfermline raid

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20am on Tuesday, March 18, officers acting under warrant searched a property in Tern Road, Dunfermline and recovered a quantity of powder and tablets.

“The items will be sent to the lab for further analysis.

“An air rifle was also recovered.

“A 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man have been charged in connection with drugs offences.

“The 47-year-old woman was also charged in connection with a firearms offence.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from News

Keptie Pond has been a favourite spot in Arbroath for generations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Locals wade in over fishing clampdown at Arbroath beauty spot
Trottick woods
Serial sex attacker raped four girls in one year in Dundee
Lucy Jess leaving Dundee Sheriff Court with husband Patrick. Image: DC Thomson
Fife schools to welcome back head teacher who stood beside sex attacker husband at…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Police 4 Manic motorists 0
NHS Tayside has scrapped most new CAMHS referrals for neurodevelopmental concerns. Image: Shutterstock
What do NHS Tayside's CAMHS changes mean for you?
Scotland fan Neil Gordon is looking on the bright side after his flight was cancelled. Image: Neil Gordon
Scotland fan from Kirkcaldy stuck in Greece as Heathrow Airport closure causes chaos
Anstruther.
Perthshire town and Fife area on list of best places to live in Scotland
Campbell Finlayson reveals what happens behind the scenes on the chase
Dundee United fan reveals what happens behind the scenes on The Chase
Lewis Conroy
Stirling climate protester sentenced for Grangemouth incursion
The alleged assault happened on the corner of High Street and Castle Street in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man suffers facial injuries after attack by member of group in Dundee city centre