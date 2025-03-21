Woman charged with firearms offence after police raid Dunfermline home

A woman has been charged with a firearms offence after a police raid on a Dunfermline home.

The 47-year-old was also charged in connection with drugs offences alongside a 46-year-old man.

Police discovered an air rifle, tablets and powder during the raid at Tern Road, on a housing estate in the Duloch area of the city.

A team of up to 20 officers targeted the property on March 18.

The Courier was given exclusive access to the raid with reporter Neil Henderson at the scene.

He described how officers wearing protected armour approached the house while uniform officers surrounded the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20am on Tuesday, March 18, officers acting under warrant searched a property in Tern Road, Dunfermline and recovered a quantity of powder and tablets.

“The items will be sent to the lab for further analysis.

“An air rifle was also recovered.

“A 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man have been charged in connection with drugs offences.

“The 47-year-old woman was also charged in connection with a firearms offence.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”