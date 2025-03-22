Dave Forbes tribute paid by Dundee FC as former director and shopkeeper dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Forbes tribute paid by Dundee FC as former director and shopkeeper dies

Dave Forbes had run Forbes Newsagents for over 30 years.

By James Simpson
Dave Forbes closed the store in 2023.
Dave Forbes closed the store in 2023. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee FC has paid tribute to a former director and well-known shopkeeper in the city who has sadly passed away.

Dave Forbes held a number of prominent roles during his career both in retail and at the Dark Blues.

He was formerly a director at Dens Park where he held the post of chairman of the associate board for 16 years.

During that time he helped raise thousands of pounds for the club.

Dave Forbes alongside Dundee FC managing director John Nelms.

Dundee FC released a statement on Friday regarding Dave’s passing.

‘A stalwart Dee’

They said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the passing of former club director Dave Forbes.

“Dave a lifelong Dundee fan was heavily involved in supporting and fundraising for the club for many years and was a stalwart Dee.

“Dave ran Forbes Newsagents on Clepington Road for 30 years.

“The thoughts of all at the club are with Dave’s family at this sad time.”

Dave had stepped into the newsagent trade after previously being a director at Trojan Group of Companies.

Forbes Newsagents operated on the Clepington Road for over 30 years before the store closed in 2023.

Dave Forbes behind the counter.
Forbes Newsagent, Clepington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The former Scottish president of the National Federation of Retail Newsagents had been forced to retire due to ill health.

Speaking at the time Dave said he had “many happy memories” of serving the community.

He said: “It was a big career change for me all those years ago making the move from Trojan to the retail sector but I’ve enjoyed it immensely.

“I’ve got many happy memories of my time serving the community, it has been such a big part of my life.”

There was an outpouring of affection for the retailer when he announced the store was closing.

In 2021, the father-of-two hit the headlines when he stood toe-to-toe with a
shoplifter.

Conversation