Dave Forbes tribute paid by Dundee FC as former director and shopkeeper dies

Dundee FC has paid tribute to a former director and well-known shopkeeper in the city who has sadly passed away.

Dave Forbes held a number of prominent roles during his career both in retail and at the Dark Blues.

He was formerly a director at Dens Park where he held the post of chairman of the associate board for 16 years.

During that time he helped raise thousands of pounds for the club.

Dundee FC released a statement on Friday regarding Dave’s passing.

‘A stalwart Dee’

They said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the passing of former club director Dave Forbes.

“Dave a lifelong Dundee fan was heavily involved in supporting and fundraising for the club for many years and was a stalwart Dee.

“Dave ran Forbes Newsagents on Clepington Road for 30 years.

“The thoughts of all at the club are with Dave’s family at this sad time.”

Dave had stepped into the newsagent trade after previously being a director at Trojan Group of Companies.

Forbes Newsagents operated on the Clepington Road for over 30 years before the store closed in 2023.

The former Scottish president of the National Federation of Retail Newsagents had been forced to retire due to ill health.

Speaking at the time Dave said he had “many happy memories” of serving the community.

He said: “It was a big career change for me all those years ago making the move from Trojan to the retail sector but I’ve enjoyed it immensely.

“I’ve got many happy memories of my time serving the community, it has been such a big part of my life.”

There was an outpouring of affection for the retailer when he announced the store was closing.

In 2021, the father-of-two hit the headlines when he stood toe-to-toe with a

shoplifter.