Missing Dundee woman, 38, traced after police appeal

A missing Dundee woman, who had not been seen in over a fortnight, has been traced.

Police launched an appeal to find Danielle Ward on Saturday.

The 38-year-old was last seen in the Kinghorne Court area of the city on Wednesday March 5.

Police Scotland confirmed in an update that she had now been found as they thanked the public for their assistance.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm Danielle Ward, 38, who had been reported missing from Dundee, has been traced.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”