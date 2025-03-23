Dundee mum opens up about cancer on E4 TV dating show

A Dundee mum is appearing in the latest series of a reality TV dating show.

Shannon Maya Lamb, 30, is part of the cast of Love Triangle UK, currently airing on E4.

The show, made by the creators of Married At First Sight Australia (MAFS), sees six singles choose between two handpicked partners based on a connection made by text.

Shannon, from Broughty Ferry, has to pick one before meeting them on a blind date before the pair move in together.

The show takes an “explosive twist” when the rejected match also arrives looking for love.

Viewers of the show have been following all the latest twists after it first aired earlier this month.

In the opening episode Shannon explains she’s looking for the “perfect relationship”.

It has been quite the journey for the mum-of-one who has faced two battles with cancer.

She later tells viewers how she had to undergo chemotherapy whilst 31 weeks pregnant with her son, Hunter.

Shannon first discovered she had cancer in 2020 and has lost part of her right lung and her left ovary and fallopian tube through various treatments.

The talented singer found out she was pregnant shortly after being diagnosed with the disease for the second time.

In 2021 Shannon spoke with The Courier about her initial battle with a rare form of ovarian cancer.

Viewers of Love Triangle can catch the latest episodes on E4 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsewhere, a Dundee United fan reveals what happens behind the scene on The Chase.