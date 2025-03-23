Hooded and masked men petrol bomb tractor at Perthshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hooded and masked men petrol bomb tractor at Perthshire farm

The tractor at Eastmill Farm, Glenisla, has been destroyed.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The tractor on fire at Glenisla. Image: Pamela Nicol
The tractor on fire at Glenisla. Image: Pamela Nicol

Hooded and masked men petrol bombed a tractor at a Perthshire farm at the weekend.

The pair were caught on CCTV throwing something, thought to be petrol, into the fuel tank of the tractor at Eastmill Farm, Glenisla, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The tractor was completely destroyed and police have confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious.

Petrol bomb thrown into fuel tank

Farm manager Pamela Nicol said she was alerted to the fire by visitors to the farm.

She said: “People who were staying here thought they heard fireworks and when they looked out they saw a glow and alerted me.

“When I looked out I saw the tractor was well alight.

“I have CCTV on the farm and when I looked at it I saw two men with masks and hoods up at the tractor.

The Massey Ferguson tractor after the fire. Image: Pamela Nicol

“It looks like they punched the vehicle tank and threw a petrol bomb in.

“They definitely looked like they knew exactly what they were doing.

“It also looks like this was a targeted attack because our farm is about 500 yards off the road.

“You would have to know where you are coming and also know where the tractor was.”

Pamela described the men with one wearing a hoodie on pulled up over his face. She said he had a light top and dark coloured trousers.

Tractor and trailer both destroyed

The other man was wearing light coloured clothing and had a mask on.

She said that one of the men walked with a limp and had a very distinctive gait.

The Massey Ferguson tractor and a trailer were both destroyed in the attack.

She said: “This is the farm’s only tractor.

“It’s current value would be about £60k to £70k but to replace it will cost around £140k.”

Pamela said the tractor is insured and in the meantime other local farmers have offered the use of tractors so the farm can operate in the short term.

The farm has CCTV footage of the attack. Image: Pamela Nicol

She said: “This is a very frightening situation and right now I feel very vulnerable.

“This was planned and deliberate.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20am on Sunday we were called to a report of a tractor on fire at farm premises in Glenisla, Blairgowrie.

“Officers attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2.15am reporting a tractor on fire at Eastmill Farm, Glenisla.

“We sent one appliance from Kirriemuir.

“We used one hose reel jet and we left the scene at 4.15am.”

More from News

Police made the discovery in a flat above the vacant shop in Kirkcaldy.
Cocaine worth £75k found at suspected 'drugs factory' above Kirkcaldy shop
The data breach affected Primary 1-3 pupils at Dunblane Primary Schoo
Parents given other children's report cards in data breach at Stirlingshire primary school
Elmwood students protesting outside an SRUC management meeting last week
Angry Elmwood students to protest against proposed Cupar college cuts
The hillside fire near Aberfeldy
Firefighters called to tackle wildfire near Aberfeldy
Still Game star Jane McCarry is to tour across Tayside, Fife and Stirlng
Still Game star set to tour venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'This ends tonight'
Callum Davidson.
Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson has life sentence extended after prison contraband find
Xplore bus.
Teenager in hospital with 'serious injuries' after Dundee bus attack
An artist's impression of a tower at the new play area at Active Kids in Stanley.
Perthshire adventure park hikes play area prices by 37% ahead of summer revamp
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (13017149aj) Big Zuu 'Lorraine' TV show, London, UK - 04 Jul 2022
TV chef Big Zuu tries 'world's most expensive haggis' at Scone Palace for new…

Conversation