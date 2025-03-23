Man with chest pains airlifted from vessel in Montrose bay and taken to hospital in Dundee

A man has been airlifted from a vessel in the Montrose bay area after suffering chest pains.

Montrose RNLI and a coastguard helicopter raced to the scene on Sunday morning.

The man was flown to Dundee Airport where a waiting ambulance transferred him to Ninewells Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Crew member winched on to coastguard helicopter

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “RNLI Montrose all-weather Shannon class lifeboat Ian Grant Smith was tasked by HM Coastguard today to undertake a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a vessel in the Montrose Bay Area who was suffering from chest pains.

“The lifeboat quickly made its way to the scene, with an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter also arriving on scene.

“The decision was made to winch the crew member into the chopper for evacuation to hospital.

“The lifeboat stood by while the winch procedure was completed, then was stood down, whereupon the lifeboat returned to station and was made ready for service.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We got a call at 10,30am on Sunday to attend a medical evacuation of a man suffering from chest pains from a vessel in Montrose Bay.

“We tasked Montrose RNLI and we also sent a coastguard helicopter to the scene.

“The helicopter winched the man onboard and flew him to Dundee Airport where he was met by an ambulance and transferred to Ninewells Hospital.”