Two women charged after ‘multiple’ pickpocketing in Dundee and Arbroath

Two women have been charged in connection with pickpocketing in Arbroath and Dundee.

Police Scotland say that on Thursday, Marc 22, the women were cautioned, arrested and charged in relation to multiple pickpocketing incidents within Arbroath and Dundee.

Both will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police: ‘Positive result for the community’

A spokesperson for Arbroath Community Policing Team said: “Through diligent patrols by both Response and Community Teams, the females were identified and traced and have now been reported.

“This brings a positive result for the local community, and we will continue to give attention to the high street and offer a high level of visible patrols.

“We would urge everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that valuables are kept somewhere on your person where you are able to keep a close eye on them, whilst out and about”.