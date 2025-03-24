Dates announced for 2025 Outwith Festival in Dunfermline

Dates for Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival 2025 have been announced.

The five-day event, which is returning to the city for a seventh year, will run from September 3 to September 7.

The festival offers a programme of art, design, music, film, literature and theatre events.

The full programme has yet to be announced, but organisers have teased a celebration of the 1985 cult comedy Restless Natives and the music of Big County at this year’s event.

Outwith Festival film programmer David Smith said: “We are incredibly excited about our plans for 2025 and look forward to another vibrant programme of cultural events.

“We’ll have more to share in the near future but for now, I can say that Big Country fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for our 40th anniversary celebration of Scottish cult comedy Restless Natives, for which Dunfermline’s legendary rock band provided the soundtrack.”

The 2024 festival featured a performance from critically acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph and an interview with Dunfermline-born Barbara Dickson.

Homes Under the Hammer presenter and Courier columnist Martel Maxwell also helped to introduce an interior design section of the festival with a new event called Inspiring Homes on Your Doorstep.