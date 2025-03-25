Bid for 265 houses lodged in next phase of South Stirling Gateway development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid for 265 houses lodged in next phase of South Stirling Gateway development

Persimmon Homes hopes to build 265 new homes on the Brucefields site as part of phase two of the South Stirling Gateway project.

By Isla Glen
How the houses at South Stirling Gateway could look. Image: Persimmon Homes
How the houses at South Stirling Gateway could look. Image: Persimmon Homes

New details of a Stirling housing development have been revealed.

South Stirling Gateway holds planning permission in principle for 800 new homes, retail and takeaway provision, a primary school, a park and ride and a golf facility.

Now, as part of phase two of the project, Persimmon Homes has submitted an application to Stirling Council to build 265 new homes on the Brucefields site, between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction.

The housebuilder has teamed up with Charles Church Developments, who will deliver 70 of the homes.

Persimmon will sell a further 129, while a quarter (66) will be affordable homes for rent.

This includes two and three bedroom flats in two and three storey blocks, as well as two to five bedroom homes that are detached, semi-detached and terraced.

Additional plans to construct a new junction between Pirnhall Road and the A872 have also been put forward.

It comes after detailed proposals for the new on-site school were given the go ahead by councillors.

A map of phase two of the South Stirling Gateway project. Image: Persimmon

One objection over flats

Access to the site will be from Pirnhall Road.

Once phase one work is complete, the stretch of Pirnhall Road that runs adjacent to the east side of the new school will be turned into an active travel route.

This will connect to the new spine road link to the A91 and the new Linear Park.

Within the maps of the site, designated space has been left for a commercial centre.

The application also notes that “potential surface instability constraints posed by the presence of shallow mineworkings has been removed from the site”.

How the flats are projected to look. Image: Charles Church

The former golf course and driving range will also see a range of public spaces.

This includes the Bogend Land, which is part of a separate application, as well as a wildflower meadow and the Linear Park adjacent to properties on Muiralehouse
Road.

The plans also detail around 550 vehicle parking spaces and EV charging points for driveways and communal parking bays.

Homes are also set to have energy efficient appliances and air sourced heat pumps in line with the Scottish Governments’ Carbon Reduction targets.

The development is also designed to be a 20 minute neighbourhood – a concept in which residents can access all of their needs within a 20 minute journey from home.

Phase two of the project is marked in yellow. Image: Persimmon Homes

So far, the plan has received one objection.

Neighbouring resident Linda Maclean wrote: “Is it really essential that the planned 3 storey flats are built adjacent to and facing the existing homes?”

Phase one of the project included 150 houses.

Plans for phase three of the site are yet to be submitted to the council.

