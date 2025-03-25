Bid for 265 houses lodged in next phase of South Stirling Gateway development

New details of a Stirling housing development have been revealed.

South Stirling Gateway holds planning permission in principle for 800 new homes, retail and takeaway provision, a primary school, a park and ride and a golf facility.

Now, as part of phase two of the project, Persimmon Homes has submitted an application to Stirling Council to build 265 new homes on the Brucefields site, between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction.

The housebuilder has teamed up with Charles Church Developments, who will deliver 70 of the homes.

Persimmon will sell a further 129, while a quarter (66) will be affordable homes for rent.

This includes two and three bedroom flats in two and three storey blocks, as well as two to five bedroom homes that are detached, semi-detached and terraced.

Additional plans to construct a new junction between Pirnhall Road and the A872 have also been put forward.

It comes after detailed proposals for the new on-site school were given the go ahead by councillors.

One objection over flats

Access to the site will be from Pirnhall Road.

Once phase one work is complete, the stretch of Pirnhall Road that runs adjacent to the east side of the new school will be turned into an active travel route.

This will connect to the new spine road link to the A91 and the new Linear Park.

Within the maps of the site, designated space has been left for a commercial centre.

The application also notes that “potential surface instability constraints posed by the presence of shallow mineworkings has been removed from the site”.

The former golf course and driving range will also see a range of public spaces.

This includes the Bogend Land, which is part of a separate application, as well as a wildflower meadow and the Linear Park adjacent to properties on Muiralehouse

Road.

The plans also detail around 550 vehicle parking spaces and EV charging points for driveways and communal parking bays.

Homes are also set to have energy efficient appliances and air sourced heat pumps in line with the Scottish Governments’ Carbon Reduction targets.

The development is also designed to be a 20 minute neighbourhood – a concept in which residents can access all of their needs within a 20 minute journey from home.

So far, the plan has received one objection.

Neighbouring resident Linda Maclean wrote: “Is it really essential that the planned 3 storey flats are built adjacent to and facing the existing homes?”

Phase one of the project included 150 houses.

Plans for phase three of the site are yet to be submitted to the council.

