Man taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Dundee

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to South Marketgait, close to the junction with Greenmarket, at around 7pm on Sunday

The incident involved a Stagecoach 42A bus service travelling between Fife and Dundee.

The bus operator says it is assisting police with inquiries.

Pedestrian taken to hospital for assessment

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Sunday, we received a report of a crash involving a bus and a male pedestrian in the South Marketgait area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital to be assessed.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles, operating service 42A was involved in an incident on Greenmarket in Dundee on Sunday evening.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.”