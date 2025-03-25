Dundee charity sets out vision for £1m community hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee charity sets out vision for £1m community hub

Kanzen for Life is hoping to move in the old Whittons Flooring unit on Clepington Road.

By Ben MacDonald
Kanzen for Life hope to open a bigger centre on Clepington Road
Kanzen for Life's Clepington Road plans have been submitted to the council. Image: Jon Frullani Architects

A Dundee wellbeing charity has set out its vision for a £1 million community hub.

Kanzen for Life, which currently operates out of Mains Loan, is hoping to move to the former Whittons Flooring unit on Clepington Road.

A full planning application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council for the centre – first teased in December.

Kanzen for Life sets out benefits of £1m facility

According to the plans, the benefits of the centre will include:

  • Providing Kanzen for Life with the space and flexibility to meet growing demand, while keeping firmly rooted in Stobswell
  • Offering the first community hub in the Stobswell West area, identified by Dundee City Council as one of two priority areas for targeted support
  • Allowing the charity to expand the range and frequency of its charitable activities
  • Delivering community programmes that tackle social isolation, inactivity and poor mental health
  • Minimising parking issues at Mains Loan, which is currently shared between Kanzen for Life and the wider community

Dundee charity makes case for new community hub

Chief officer Roy O’Kane said: “We started as a karate club in 2009 with one member and it’s evolved in that time.

“We’ve done big things – we hosted the world karate championships twice in Dundee.

“We’ve essentially outgrown where we are.

“We’re going to maintain our existing facility on Mains Loan but this new facility allows us to put in a community hub and additional activity space.

Roy O'Kane at Kanzen Karate in Dundee.
Roy O’Kane at Kanzen Karate in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’re working with over 2,000 people now across Dundee, Fife and Angus in a range of activities including martial arts, schoolwork and value exercise space for children, adults and families of all ages.

“We know that fewer people exercise and we know the importance of wellbeing. It’s about getting people engaged and helping with their wellbeing, education and employment skills.

“There’ll be a community learning hub as well which will allow us to work with people.

“It gives a much wider offering of things we can do.”

Kanzen for Life is hoping to open in the old Whittons Flooring unit. Image: Google Street View

A supporting statement submitted with the plans says that the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) places Stobswell West among the top 5% of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

Roy added: “We’ve been in Stobie since 2016 and have really strong community links here, including schools like Morgan Academy.

“So many people from the area attend our stuff. We’re really much a part of Stobie and want to stay here.”

The council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.

