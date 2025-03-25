Dundee charity sets out vision for £1m community hub

A Dundee wellbeing charity has set out its vision for a £1 million community hub.

Kanzen for Life, which currently operates out of Mains Loan, is hoping to move to the former Whittons Flooring unit on Clepington Road.

A full planning application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council for the centre – first teased in December.

Kanzen for Life sets out benefits of £1m facility

According to the plans, the benefits of the centre will include:

Providing Kanzen for Life with the space and flexibility to meet growing demand, while keeping firmly rooted in Stobswell

Offering the first community hub in the Stobswell West area, identified by Dundee City Council as one of two priority areas for targeted support

Allowing the charity to expand the range and frequency of its charitable activities

Delivering community programmes that tackle social isolation, inactivity and poor mental health

Minimising parking issues at Mains Loan, which is currently shared between Kanzen for Life and the wider community

Dundee charity makes case for new community hub

Chief officer Roy O’Kane said: “We started as a karate club in 2009 with one member and it’s evolved in that time.

“We’ve done big things – we hosted the world karate championships twice in Dundee.

“We’ve essentially outgrown where we are.

“We’re going to maintain our existing facility on Mains Loan but this new facility allows us to put in a community hub and additional activity space.

“We’re working with over 2,000 people now across Dundee, Fife and Angus in a range of activities including martial arts, schoolwork and value exercise space for children, adults and families of all ages.

“We know that fewer people exercise and we know the importance of wellbeing. It’s about getting people engaged and helping with their wellbeing, education and employment skills.

“There’ll be a community learning hub as well which will allow us to work with people.

“It gives a much wider offering of things we can do.”

A supporting statement submitted with the plans says that the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) places Stobswell West among the top 5% of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

Roy added: “We’ve been in Stobie since 2016 and have really strong community links here, including schools like Morgan Academy.

“So many people from the area attend our stuff. We’re really much a part of Stobie and want to stay here.”

The council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.