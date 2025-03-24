Parents given other children’s report cards in data breach at Stirlingshire primary school

Primary school parents received report cards for other children in a data breach at a Stirlingshire school.

It’s understood parents of children in Primary classes 1-3 at Dunblane Primary School received the wrong report card on Friday.

An email from Shirley Gallivan and Ruth Allan, depute head teachers at Dunblane Primary School, told parents of the breach.

It read: “We would like to apologise for an error which has taken place this afternoon linked to the school reports for Primary 1-3 children which has now been rectified by the IT Team who created the reporting system

“We have reported this as a data breach to the data protection team.

It continued: “We will issue the reports early next week. Apologies once again.”

Parents with further concerns have been asked to contact the council’s data protection team directly.

The local authority the breach was caused by “human error”.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Following discussions with the school, we can confirm this incident was caused by human error and we are investigating this further.

“We take this matter seriously and would like to apologise for any alarm or distress caused.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook