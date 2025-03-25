Angus Planning Ahead: Coastal holiday pods plan and village cafe house conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Coastal holiday pods plan and village cafe house conversion

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes approval for two townhouses in a former Brechin shop and a Monifieth short-term let application.

By Graham Brown
Arbikie Distillery plans to add four glamping pods to its existing holiday units overlooking the Angus coast. Image: Arbikie
Arbikie Distillery plans to add four glamping pods to its existing holiday units overlooking the Angus coast. Image: Arbikie

Arbikie Distillery plans to double its number of holiday pods for visitors to the family-run business on the Angus coast.

The distillery and visitor centre already operates four spectacular mirrored houses with stunning views over Lunan Bay.

Guests can choose between sauna and hot tub holiday pods.

They have proved a big hit, with around 85% occupancy.

Arbikie has now submitted plans for four similar pods to the west of the existing units and the distillery and visitor centre.

Plans show three with hot tubs and one with a sauna, all designed to take in the stunning south-facing vista.

Brechin carpet shop housing conversion

A Brechin shop is to be turned into two townhouses.

Mac’s Floorcoverings was a thriving town centre business but closed a number of years ago.

Permission has now been granted for two homes in the conservation area property.

The two-bedroom homes will be created at 42-44 High Street, with the adjoining shop unit at 40 High Street retained.

Former Mac's Floorcoverings premises on Brechin High Street.
The former Mac’s Floorcoverings premises sits in Brechin town centre. Image: Google

Planning officials said: “The proposal would retain an attractive and appropriate frontage.

“There is no reason to suggest that residential use of the site would be incompatible with existing uses in the surrounding area.

“Residential properties located in close proximity to the town centre is common.”

Memus Church outbuilding replacement

An award-winning rural architecture and design business has won permission to develop its own base.

The Building Workshop at Memus is to create an L-shaped building on the footprint of an old building which once stood beside the village church.

It will become a home office for the growing company.

At the same time, minor alterations will be carried out to the adjacent old manse, where the business owners live.

Memus church planning application
How the new building will sit beside Memus Church and the Old Manse. Image: Building Workshop

The manse and church are both B-listed.

Planning approval for the latest project was granted under delegated powers.

Officials said it would enhance the setting of the house and church by locating the replacement outbuilding back from them.

“The proposal to create a business office to effectively manage the applicant’s business and host meetings would be an acceptable use in this location,” they added.

Monifieth short-term let

An application has been lodged to turn a Monifieth flat into a short-term let.

The proposal relates to 72B Panmure Street.

The flat sits near the corner of Ashludie Terrace.

Applicant RRT Property said the property was in need of extensive renovation, irrespective of use.

A change of use application has been submitted under new rules relating to short-term lets.

It will be considered in due course.

House bid for Letham cafe

There are plans to turn a former Letham cafe back into a house.

The Hamelt closed in 2022 after its owner said the Gardyne Street business was no longer sustainable.

It sits beside The Square in the village and had previously been popular with visitors.

Former Hamelt cafe in Angus viillage of Letham.
Ahead:  The Hamelt was a popular Letham cafe for a number of years. Image: Google

The one-time chip shop has been the subject of a number of previous applications, including for shop use and to form two flats.

Alison Towns has now submitted a proposal for the residential conversion.

It would have a living room and bedroom on the street frontage, with a shower room, study/bedroom and kitchen to the rear.

The application is yet to be considered.

