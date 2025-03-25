Angus Planning Ahead: Coastal holiday pods plan and village cafe house conversion

Arbikie Distillery plans to double its number of holiday pods for visitors to the family-run business on the Angus coast.

The distillery and visitor centre already operates four spectacular mirrored houses with stunning views over Lunan Bay.

Guests can choose between sauna and hot tub holiday pods.

They have proved a big hit, with around 85% occupancy.

Arbikie has now submitted plans for four similar pods to the west of the existing units and the distillery and visitor centre.

Plans show three with hot tubs and one with a sauna, all designed to take in the stunning south-facing vista.

Brechin carpet shop housing conversion

A Brechin shop is to be turned into two townhouses.

Mac’s Floorcoverings was a thriving town centre business but closed a number of years ago.

Permission has now been granted for two homes in the conservation area property.

The two-bedroom homes will be created at 42-44 High Street, with the adjoining shop unit at 40 High Street retained.

Planning officials said: “The proposal would retain an attractive and appropriate frontage.

“There is no reason to suggest that residential use of the site would be incompatible with existing uses in the surrounding area.

“Residential properties located in close proximity to the town centre is common.”

Memus Church outbuilding replacement

An award-winning rural architecture and design business has won permission to develop its own base.

The Building Workshop at Memus is to create an L-shaped building on the footprint of an old building which once stood beside the village church.

It will become a home office for the growing company.

At the same time, minor alterations will be carried out to the adjacent old manse, where the business owners live.

The manse and church are both B-listed.

Planning approval for the latest project was granted under delegated powers.

Officials said it would enhance the setting of the house and church by locating the replacement outbuilding back from them.

“The proposal to create a business office to effectively manage the applicant’s business and host meetings would be an acceptable use in this location,” they added.

Monifieth short-term let

An application has been lodged to turn a Monifieth flat into a short-term let.

The proposal relates to 72B Panmure Street.

The flat sits near the corner of Ashludie Terrace.

Applicant RRT Property said the property was in need of extensive renovation, irrespective of use.

A change of use application has been submitted under new rules relating to short-term lets.

It will be considered in due course.

House bid for Letham cafe

There are plans to turn a former Letham cafe back into a house.

The Hamelt closed in 2022 after its owner said the Gardyne Street business was no longer sustainable.

It sits beside The Square in the village and had previously been popular with visitors.

The one-time chip shop has been the subject of a number of previous applications, including for shop use and to form two flats.

Alison Towns has now submitted a proposal for the residential conversion.

It would have a living room and bedroom on the street frontage, with a shower room, study/bedroom and kitchen to the rear.

The application is yet to be considered.

