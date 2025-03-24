Body found on Perthshire farmland in search for missing 53-year-old man

A body has been found on Perthshire farmland in the search for a missing man.

Officers had launched a search for Andrew Cuthbert, 53, after he was reported missing in the area.

The body was found near Comrie on Sunday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Sunday, the body of a man was discovered on farmland near Comrie.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Andrew Cuthbert, 53, reported missing from the area, have been made aware.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”