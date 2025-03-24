News Body found on Perthshire farmland in search for missing 53-year-old man The family of Andrew Cuthbert have been informed. By Ellidh Aitken March 24 2025, 11:56am March 24 2025, 11:56am Share Body found on Perthshire farmland in search for missing 53-year-old man Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5207836/body-found-perthshire-farmland-missing-andrew-cuthbert/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have found a body in the search or a missing man in Perthshire. Image: Police Scotland A body has been found on Perthshire farmland in the search for a missing man. Officers had launched a search for Andrew Cuthbert, 53, after he was reported missing in the area. The body was found near Comrie on Sunday evening. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Sunday, the body of a man was discovered on farmland near Comrie. “Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Andrew Cuthbert, 53, reported missing from the area, have been made aware. “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
