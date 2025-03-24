Air ambulances and firefighters attend crash near Dunkeld

Emergency services attended a crash near Dunkeld.

Firefighters were called to a collision on the A923, just north of the Perthshire village, at 11am on Monday.

Two fire appliances were in attendance on Blairgowrie Road, with at least two air ambulances reportedly at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the Blairgowrie Road at 11.04am.

“Two appliances were dispatched.

“We received the call at 11:36am.

“No equipment was required.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance have been contacted for more information.