Perthshire adventure park hikes play area prices by 37% ahead of summer revamp

An adventure park in Perthshire is to hike the entrance fee of one of its top attractions by 37%.

Active Kids in Stanley is introducing a new immersive play area in its facility on Burnside Farm.

It says the play area’s original fort structure will be replaced by a “wooden ensemble” of towers, nets and climbing equipment.

There will also be a series of interactive wall activities.

Active Kids says work is currently taking place to get the children’s play area fully in use by early summer.

But parents are set to pay the price, with its entrance fee increasing by 37.5%.

Better accessibility at Active Kids Stanley

The development comes after Active Kids Stanley said the fort was “outdated” and posed challenges for adult supervision.

The firm wants to introduce inclusive designs to the play park, in light of its partnership with Perthshire Autism Support.

Rowland Thomson, business manager at Active Kids Adventure Park, said: “We are committed to creating dynamic and inclusive play environments that inspire adventure and creativity in children of all ages.”

A planning application to replace the fort was approved by Perth and Kinross Council earlier in March.

Prices to enter revamped Perthshire play area to increase

When the fort replacement is complete, prices to enter the outdoor adventure play area will rise by 37.5%.

Admission is currently £8 per child and £4 per adult.

When the play area fully reopens, these will rise to £11 per child and £5.50 per adult.

Indoor adventure play sessions start from £6.95 per child and £3 per adult.

The park has also recently opened a new outdoor play area for children under seven.

This first part of the expansion programme includes a Little Explorers Tower, an early year’s adventure trail, swings, a trampoline, sensory and music panels and a charming farm cottage equipped with its own slide.