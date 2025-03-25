Best pictures as Perth’s Moncreiffe Primary School celebrates 30th birthday

Moncreiffe Primary School celebrated its 30th birthday with an ‘open school’ evening.

Moncreiffe Primary School officially turned 30 on Monday 24 March. The school hosted a ‘journey through Moncreiffe’s history and school tour’ to mark the occasion.

As part of the big birthday celebrations, families of present and past pupils were invited along.

Each class had prepared a display for the event that captured life across a 5 year period of the school’s history. There were also photographs celebrating the school’s journey over the years.

The excitement continued with the unveiling of a new trim trail installed by Caledonia Play. The children had a great time exploring the new play equipment.

The celebrations will continue with a big birthday disco hosted by the Parent Council in conjunction with Bruce Entertainments next month.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the celebrations.