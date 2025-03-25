Best pictures as Perth’s Moncreiffe Primary School celebrates 30th birthday Moncreiffe Primary School hosted an 'open school' evening to celebrate their journey over the last 30 years. Moncreiffe Primary School in Perth celebrated its 30th birthday with an open evening. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Gemma Bibby & Steve MacDougall March 25 2025, 8:50am March 25 2025, 8:50am Share Best pictures as Perth’s Moncreiffe Primary School celebrates 30th birthday Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5207914/moncreiffe-primary-school-30th-birthday-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Moncreiffe Primary School celebrated its 30th birthday with an ‘open school’ evening. Moncreiffe Primary School officially turned 30 on Monday 24 March. The school hosted a ‘journey through Moncreiffe’s history and school tour’ to mark the occasion. As part of the big birthday celebrations, families of present and past pupils were invited along. Each class had prepared a display for the event that captured life across a 5 year period of the school’s history. There were also photographs celebrating the school’s journey over the years. The excitement continued with the unveiling of a new trim trail installed by Caledonia Play. The children had a great time exploring the new play equipment. The celebrations will continue with a big birthday disco hosted by the Parent Council in conjunction with Bruce Entertainments next month. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the celebrations. Former pupil, David Malcolm takes some photos of the old class photos. Scrutinising the old class photos. Primary 3 girls (left to right) Clara, Holly and Olivia enjoying looking at the past class pictures. Acting Head Teacher Nicola Murray welcomes the visitors. The crowd listens in as Acting Head Teacher Nicola Murray delivers her speech. Applause from the crowd. Families enjoy looking through old year books. The event was well attended. The classes had put on displays to entertain the visitors. Pointing out some old friends. Former head teacher at Moncreiffe Primary Sheena Devlin (General Secretary, Association of Directors of Education Scotland and previously Executive Director Education and Children’s Services in Perth and Kinross) with Nicola Murray (Acting Head Teacher). Former pupil Kirsty Magee found her primary one class picture from the 90’s. Mairi Kennedy (Acting Depute Headteacher), Gillian Doogan (Service Manager Primary Education), David Macluskey (Strategic Lead – Perth & Kinross Council) and Nicola Murray (Acting Head Teacher) with Moncreiffe pupils and the cake! The birthday cake! Primary and nursery representatives Ella, Lilly, Jessica, Riley and Connor enjoying the newly reopened Trim Trail.
Conversation