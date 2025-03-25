Best pictures as Perth’s Moncreiffe Primary School celebrates 30th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Perth’s Moncreiffe Primary School celebrates 30th birthday

Moncreiffe Primary School hosted an 'open school' evening to celebrate their journey over the last 30 years.

Moncreiffe Primary School in Perth celebrated its 30th birthday with an open evening. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby & Steve MacDougall

Moncreiffe Primary School celebrated its 30th birthday with an ‘open school’ evening.

Moncreiffe Primary School officially turned 30 on Monday 24 March. The school hosted a ‘journey through Moncreiffe’s history and school tour’ to mark the occasion.

As part of the big birthday celebrations, families of present and past pupils were invited along.

Each class had prepared a display for the event that captured life across a 5 year period of the school’s history. There were also photographs celebrating the school’s journey over the years.

The excitement continued with the unveiling of a new trim trail installed by Caledonia Play. The children had a great time exploring the new play equipment.

The celebrations will continue with a big birthday disco hosted by the Parent Council in conjunction with Bruce Entertainments next month.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the celebrations.

Former pupil, David Malcolm takes some photos of the old class photos.
Scrutinising the old class photos.
Primary 3 girls (left to right) Clara, Holly and Olivia enjoying looking at the past class pictures.
Acting Head Teacher Nicola Murray welcomes the visitors.
The crowd listens in as Acting Head Teacher Nicola Murray delivers her speech.
Applause from the crowd.
Families enjoy looking through old year books.
The event was well attended.
The classes had put on displays to entertain the visitors.
Pointing out some old friends.
Former head teacher at Moncreiffe Primary Sheena Devlin (General Secretary, Association of Directors of Education Scotland and previously Executive Director Education and Children’s Services in Perth and Kinross) with Nicola Murray (Acting Head Teacher).
Former pupil Kirsty Magee found her primary one class picture from the 90’s.
Mairi Kennedy (Acting Depute Headteacher), Gillian Doogan (Service Manager Primary Education), David Macluskey (Strategic Lead – Perth & Kinross Council) and Nicola Murray (Acting Head Teacher) with Moncreiffe pupils and the cake!
The birthday cake!
Primary and nursery representatives Ella, Lilly, Jessica, Riley and Connor enjoying the newly reopened Trim Trail.

Conversation