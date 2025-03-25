What perks are Angus councillors in line for as readers react to staff benefits scheme?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What perks are Angus councillors in line for as readers react to staff benefits scheme?

We also asked other Courier Country councils if their elected members enjoy access to employee benefit programmes.

By Graham Brown
Car leasing is one of the employee benefits for Angus Council staff. Image: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire
Car leasing, bike to work, retail discounts and pension top-ups will be available to Angus councillors after a vote which secures them the same benefit schemes as thousands of staff.

The authority has detailed the range of perks all 28 elected members can access after the plan divided councillors.

It was put forward in a motion to last Thursday’s full council meeting by Kirriemuir SNP member George Meechan.

He said councillors should be able to take up schemes that are either cost neutral, or reduce employer’s National Insurance contributions through salary sacrifice.

What benefits will Angus councillors be able to access?

Angus Council’s staff benefit schemes are:

  • Car leasing
  • Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVCs)
  • Cycle to Work
  • Salary Finance loan
  • Credit Union
  • SmartTech (technology/white goods purchase and repayment scheme with high street retailer)
  • Retail discount scheme
  • HSF health plan

However, other benefits such as occupational health and employee assistance will not be available to councillors.

What do other councils offer?

Last week’s meeting heard only around a third of Scotland’s councils allow elected members to join staff benefit schemes.

We asked other Courier Country authorities for their stance on the matter.

Dundee City Council said: “The scheme is only for council employees so elected members can’t register.”

Perth and Kinross councillors can register for Cycle to Work, home and electronics, lifestyle savings, discounted bus travel and AVCs (not shared cost).

Fife Council said: “Councillors have access to the majority of employee benefits including discounts, the home and technology and cycle to work schemes and financial wellbeing support.

“They can’t buy additional leave, receive long service awards or access shared cost AVCs.”

What did Courier readers think of the decision?

The vote divided the Angus chamber 17 to 9.

Opposition to the idea centred around the public perception of elected members awarding themselves additional benefits when councillor pay increases of up to 20% were on the same agenda.

Those follow the outcome of an independent review by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC) and are not set by Angus Council.

Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan.
Comments on The Courier website echoed concerns about how taxpayers might view the move.

Councillor pay dominated the debate.

One said: “They are all out to line their own pockets while laughing at those foolish to vote for them…look at us we’ll give ourselves 20% pay rise for doing little or nothing and offer workers 3%.”

Another added: “What might actually make it attractive would be if the existing group behaved as though they were genuinely interested in serving the people of Angus more effectively.

“Too much petty political nonsense goes on and the lack of transparency and accountability is extremely off putting.”

In support of the move, one reader said: “It is up to each person to decide for themselves and if they are paid earnings by an organisation that offers this option to staff then it should be offered to all staff.”

And it sparked debate over the merits of such schemes.

“I think the more worrying issue is public services, who are paid by taxation, trying to avoid paying national insurance contributions,” said one commenter.

Another said: “Future generations are going to have to work much longer to subsidise existing pensions as well as fund their own. It’s like Government approved tax dodging.”

