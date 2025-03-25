EXCLUSIVE: Police slammed for keeping Perthshire and Fife residents in dark over ‘missing’ sex offenders

Police Scotland has been slammed for keeping Perthshire and Fife residents in the dark over two “missing” sex offenders.

The force issued appeals for help in tracking down two men it said had gone missing in the area in recent weeks.

However, on both occasions, police failed to mention that the men had gone on the run after being convicted of sex crimes.

The Courier reported on Monday how Coen Bust, who was last seen leaving a train in Dunkeld on March 13, had fled on the day he was due to be sentenced following an online paedophile sting.

Despite his conviction, police issued two separate appeals that failed to mention the reason for his disappearance – simply saying he had been “reported missing” and they wanted to trace him “as soon as possible”.

His criminal background was only revealed thanks to a journalist covering his case in court – and days after multiple news outlets had run an initial appeal without this information.

Just days previously, officers had also issued an appeal for help in tracing Omed Hassan, of Perth.

Hassan failed to turn up at the High Court in Edinburgh to be sentenced for raping a sleeping student in St Andrews.

Although the police appeal urged the public not to approach him, it did not make any reference to his recent conviction.

Again, Hassan’s background was only known because a journalist had been following his case.

‘It is important police informs residents if a missing person is a risk’

Concerns have now been raised about the information being provided to the public in certain missing person cases.

Sharon Dowey MSP, Scottish Conservative shadow minister for community safety, said: “Given the crimes committed by these predators, the public would expect the force to disclose these acts when issuing such missing person appeals.”

Councillor Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council – whose area has links to both offenders – said: “The public’s help can be vital in tracing missing people, but it is important Police Scotland informs residents if a missing person is considered a risk to the public.”

Several Courier readers also expressed concerns.

Posting on Facebook in response to the story about Bust, one wrote: “Everyone (was) sharing his missing person post too out of pure concern, disgusting human being.”

Another posted: “Police kept this very quiet initially in reporting it.”

Sex offenders ‘treated as missing people by police’

The Courier asked Police Scotland to respond to these concerns and asked why the men’s convictions had been withheld from the public in their appeals.

The force did not provide a formal statement.

Instead, a spokesperson told us both individuals were being treated as missing people and that they had nothing to add to what had already been provided.

The Courier also asked the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service if it had been involved in the information being released, but it said it was a matter for Police Scotland.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland also refused to confirm whether it had taken its search for Hassan overseas, following speculation he may have fled the country.

Neither Interpol nor the National Crime Agency would confirm if they had been informed about Hassan and both said information could only be provided by Police Scotland.