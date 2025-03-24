Teenager in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Dundee bus attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Dundee bus attack

The 17-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

By Lucy Scarlett
Xplore bus.
The assault took place on an Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A teenager sustained “serious injuries” after an attack on a Dundee bus.

A 17-year-old male was attacked on an Xplore Dundee service on Friday night.

Police are appealing for information about the assault, which took place shortly after 6pm, outside the Whip Inn on Liff Road.

The teenager was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build.

He is believed to be in his late teens and was wearing a dark hoodie and dark jogging bottoms.

Police appeal for information after Dundee bus attack

Detective Constable Jerra Mentiply said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and we are asking anyone who saw what happened or knows who the man is to get in touch.

“If you were driving in the area at the time can you please check dash-cam to see if you have captured anything that would help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3326 of Friday, 21 March, 2025.

