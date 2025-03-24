Teenager in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Dundee bus attack

A teenager sustained “serious injuries” after an attack on a Dundee bus.

A 17-year-old male was attacked on an Xplore Dundee service on Friday night.

Police are appealing for information about the assault, which took place shortly after 6pm, outside the Whip Inn on Liff Road.

The teenager was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build.

He is believed to be in his late teens and was wearing a dark hoodie and dark jogging bottoms.

Police appeal for information after Dundee bus attack

Detective Constable Jerra Mentiply said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and we are asking anyone who saw what happened or knows who the man is to get in touch.

“If you were driving in the area at the time can you please check dash-cam to see if you have captured anything that would help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3326 of Friday, 21 March, 2025.