Cocaine worth £75k found at suspected ‘drugs factory’ above Kirkcaldy shop

Police have recovered cocaine worth £75,000 as well as £4,000 cash after the discovery of a suspected drugs factory above an empty shop in Kirkcaldy.

Officers made the discovery at around 4.30pm on Tuesday March 18 after they raided a flat above a vacant former delicatessen near the junction with Esplanade.

Inside they found equipment that detectives later said was linked to the “high-level supply of class-A drugs”.

The building was immediately locked down.

Forensic officers and scientists remained at the premises for three days as a detailed examination of the property was carried out.

Forensic examination after suspected drugs factory found in Kirkcaldy

Sergeant Johnny Lister of the Community Investigation and Prevention Unit (CIPU) led the officers who made the discovery.

He told The Courier: “A full search and forensic examination of the property has resulted in the recovery of a quantity of a class-A drug, namely cocaine, worth an estimated £75,000.

“In addition, £4,000 in cash was also found at the address.

“Equipment suspected to be linked to a commercial scale production of class-a drugs has also been seized.

“This CIPU response is a clear message to both those who involve themselves in drug dealing and also to our communities, that we have a zero-tolerance approach and will continue to act on intelligence passed to us.

“There is no hiding place for those involved and we will continue to target, disrupt, and deter drug criminality in our community.”

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.