Still Game star set to tour venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Still Game star Jane McCarry will discuss her time on the show during a tour across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

McCarry, who played Isa Drennan in the hit BBC comedy, will tour the country in April.

Jane will be performing at:

Baldridgeburn Centre, Dunfermline on Friday April 4 (6pm) Victoria Hall, Dunblane on Friday April 11 (8.30pm) St Andrews Town Hall on Saturday April 19 (6pm) Markinch Town Hall on Saturday April 19 (8.30pm) Duck Slatterys, Dundee on Friday April 25 (6pm) Blairgowrie Town Hall on Friday April 25 (8.30pm)



During the show, Jane will share stories, behind-the-scenes insights and laughs from her time as Craiglang’s nosy neighbour.

She will also discuss working on other TV shows, such as Rab C. Nesbitt and CBeebies show Me Too!, as well as her time on radio and stage.

The shows are being organised by Breakneck Comedy.

Founder Naz Hussain said: “This is a brand-new show for 2025, and audiences can expect a lot of laughs, as Jane shares stories from a TV, radio, and stage career that spans over 20 years.

“There are some great stories here and – as you might expect from the actress who so memorably brought Craiglang’s best-loved busybody to life in Still Game, there might even be a bit of behind-the-scenes gossip as well!”

General admission tickets cost £25, with VIP meet and greet tickets costing £39.

Tickets for each show are available to buy on Breakneck Comedy’s website.