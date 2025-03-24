Angry Elmwood students to protest against proposed Cupar college cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry Elmwood students to protest against proposed Cupar college cuts

Elmwood students are calling on the public to join their demonstration this weekend.

By Claire Warrender
Elmwood students protesting outside an SRUC management meeting last week
Elmwood animal care students protest outside a college management meeting in Dumfries last week. Image: Supplied

Elmwood students have organised a protest against the proposed closure of the Cupar-based animal care unit.

And they are calling for as many members of the public as possible to join in.

Armed with placards, banners and balloons, they will gather at the gates of the Carslogie Road building at noon on Saturday.

And they hope a playlist of “relevant” songs will grab the attention of passers-by.

Elmwood animal care students talk to college management at a protest in Dumfries
Elmwood animal care students speak to college managers at a previous protest. Image: Supplied.

The action follows the picketing of a meeting of college bosses at SRUC’s Dumfries campus last week.

Student Ashley Cramb, one of the protest organisers, told The Courier: “We mean business.

“This isn’t just about us though. It’s about showing what Elmwood means to the community.”

The protest comes as an online petition against the potential closure hit almost 2,400 signatures.

Playlist of ‘relevant’ songs to form part of Elmwood protest

Scotland’s rural college provoked outrage last month when they began consulting staff on proposals to shut the Elmwood animal care unit.

It sets students up for careers such as veterinary nurses, dog grooming and zoo work.

College bosses say the Cupar unit is no longer financially sustainable and cuts are needed to ensure Elmwood’s long-term future.

Elmwood animal care student Ashley Cramb
Elmwood animal care student Ashley Cramb is one of the protest organisers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, students are pushing for a change of heart before a final decision is made on April 14.

Ashley said: “We’re aiming to stage a protest that’s bright and colourful.

“We have a playlist of relevant songs.

“Our main protest song is ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ by Twisted Sister.

“And we’ve also got ‘The Show Must Go On’ by Queen and various similar tunes.”

‘Men in big suits with no real idea’

Ashley added: “We’re just everyday people and we all want somewhere to study and progress so we have a future.

“We’ve got these men in big suits that come with no real idea of how their decisions impact people.

“It’s just about money for them and it really upsets me.”

Elmwood students launched a battle plan after last month’s closure proposals were revealed.

However, SRUC says the Cupar campus has been running at a loss.

