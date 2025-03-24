Firefighters called to tackle wildfire near Aberfeldy

Firefighters were scrambled to tackle a wildfire near Aberfeldy on Monday.

Three crews were deployed to the Killiechassie estate, around one-mile northeast of the Highland Perthshire town.

Pictures shared on social media captured smoke coming from the rural hillside location.

Appliances from Pitlochry, Crieff, and Kirkmichael were mobilised by operations control.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed they were called to the blaze on a patch of scrubland at 4.24pm.

They later confirmed that all three fire crews were stood down at 5.33pm with appliances returning to their stations a short time later.

There were no reported injuries.

It comes after a “very high” risk warning for wildfires was issued across the central highlands last week.