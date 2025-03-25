Tributes to former RAF Leuchars mountain rescue ‘legend’

Tributes have been paid to a former RAF Leuchars mountain rescue stalwart who was among the first people on the scene of the Lockerbie disaster.

David ‘Heavy’ Whalley was involved in more than 1,000 rescues – including 70 air crashes – during his time working with several teams including at the Fife air base.

He was the senior team leader of the rescue effort at the scene of the Lockerbie bombing.

David was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer in July last year.

His death, at the age of 72, was confirmed on Monday.

Tributes to ‘true legend’ David ‘Heavy’ Whalley

Scottish Mountain Rescue described him as a “true legend” who was a “leader, mentor, and friend” to many.

A tribute posted on its Facebook page said: “Scottish Mountain Rescue is deeply saddened by the passing of David ‘Heavy’ Whalley, a true legend of mountain rescue and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Heavy dedicated his life to helping others in the mountains, giving countless years of service with unwavering commitment, skill, and compassion.

“He was a leader, a mentor, and a friend to so many in the mountain rescue community and beyond.

“His knowledge, experience, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who worked alongside him.

‘You will be sorely missed’

“His legacy will live on in the Scottish outdoors through every team member he guided, every life he touched, and every summit where his spirit roams free.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Heavy.

“You will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.”

Tayside Mountain Rescue also paid tribute to David, describing him as “a legend”.

Meanwhile, Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team praised his courage in dealing with his illness, saying he “showed he wasn’t just a king in the mountains, but an incredible man”.

David previously told The Courier about witnessing an RAF helicopter crash on Ben More.