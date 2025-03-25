News VIDEO: Police in riot gear pile into Dundee home during raid A 40-year-old man has been arrested. By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson March 25 2025, 9:23am March 25 2025, 9:23am Share VIDEO: Police in riot gear pile into Dundee home during raid Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5208446/video-police-riot-gear-dundee-home-raid/ Copy Link This is the moment police wearing riot gear piled into a home in Dundee. Residents looked on in shock as a large group of officers wearing helmets and carrying shields made their way into the property on Glenagnes Road – off Blackness Road – on Sunday morning. Uniformed police guarded the entrance as the other officers went inside the house. A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with “an outstanding matter”. Police in riot gear and uniformed officers at the raid. Image: Supplied However, the force has not revealed any more details on the nature of the raid. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Sunday, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Glenagnes Road, Dundee. “A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding matter. “Inquiries are ongoing.”