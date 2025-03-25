VIDEO: Police in riot gear pile into Dundee home during raid

This is the moment police wearing riot gear piled into a home in Dundee.

Residents looked on in shock as a large group of officers wearing helmets and carrying shields made their way into the property on Glenagnes Road – off Blackness Road – on Sunday morning.

Uniformed police guarded the entrance as the other officers went inside the house.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with “an outstanding matter”.

However, the force has not revealed any more details on the nature of the raid.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Sunday, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Glenagnes Road, Dundee.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding matter.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”