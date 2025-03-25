Forfar woman says River City helped her through infertility struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar woman says River City helped her through infertility struggles

Stacy Greig was coming to terms with an endometriosis diagnosis when an episode dealing with the subject aired in early 2022.

By Ellidh Aitken
Stacy Greig says River City helped her husband, Bryan, to understand her endometriosis diagnosis. Image: Stacy Greig
A Forfar woman has told how an episode of River City helped her through her infertility struggles.

Stacy Greig, 38, was coming to terms with an endometriosis diagnosis when an episode of the BBC Scotland soap dealing with the subject aired in early 2022.

The storyline involved River City character Ellie McLean embarking on an IVF journey after a previous miscarriage.

Stacy says the show helped her explain her own struggles to her family.

She says she has been left “gutted” at the news that the show is set to end after 20 years, due to the positive impact it had on her.

Forfar woman says River City ‘said everything I wanted to’ during infertility struggles

She told The Courier: “There was an episode where Ellie was sitting round a table with her sister, mother and (the character) Roisin.

“She was telling them how she felt mentally and emotionally about maybe never being able to have a child – the guilt, shame, disappointment, and feeling broken or a failure.

“I related to this so much as I was trying to get my head around being infertile due to endometriosis.

“The physical aspects of my situation I understood, but no one prepares you for the mental impact.

River City’s Ellie McLean is played by actress Leah MacRae. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Scotland

“The conversation Ellie had in this episode said everything I wanted to, but I just couldn’t find the words to explain how I truly felt.

“I couldn’t speak without breaking into tears, especially having to watch my family’s faces as I tried to speak.

“Even though you know it’s not your fault and there is nothing you could have done, the guilt is soul-destroying, not so much for it happening to me, but the people around you who you love – my husband and my mother.

“To be able to share this episode of River City with my family and to then say, ‘This is me right now, this is exactly how I feel and why’, was such a relief.

“Thank you River City for saying what I could not.”

River City helped Forfar woman’s family to understand endometriosis diagnosis

Stacy says the series has also helped her husband, Bryan, to understand her condition more.

Endometriosis causes cells similar to those in the lining of the uterus to grow in other parts of the body, often leading to severe pain and heavy periods.

Women with the condition can also struggle to get pregnant and have low mood or anxiety.

Stacy added: “After my family watched the episode, it has helped us talk more about how we feel.

“Also, it has turned my husband into an endometriosis advocate.

“He never lets anyone say it is just a bad period.

Stacy with husband Bryan. Image: Stacy Greig

“He calls home from work every time he hears endometriosis mentioned on the radio if the information is incorrect or questionable.

“He quizzes every doctor on the subject until he’s satisfied they have sufficient knowledge.

“River City is the one show where I feel like I know everybody as I know people who are like the characters in real life.

“It’s a shame they don’t seem to want to continue. When I first heard of the cancellation I was gutted. ”

Stacy is one of over 10,000 fans who have signed a petition to save River City.

The Courier has listed 10 Tayside and Fife actors who have previously starred in River City.

