Aldi claims ‘no other plan is viable’ as it launches new bid for Perth supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aldi claims ‘no other plan is viable’ as it launches new bid for Perth supermarket

The budget chain's previous bid was quashed after Tesco won a judicial review.

By Lucy Scarlett
Proposed Aldi.
An artist's impression of how Aldi at Necessity Brae could look. Image: Aldi

Aldi has launched a second bid to open a new Perth supermarket after its previous scheme was quashed at a Scottish court.

The budget supermarket chain wants to build a new store on Necessity Brae.

This would replace its existing Glasgow Road outlet, which it says is too small.

Aldi’s planning application is a resubmission and does not include any alterations from its unsuccessful proposal.

Tesco legal challenge halted previous Aldi scheme

Perth and Kinross Council initially approved the new store in May 2022.

However, Tesco successfully challenged the decision, with the scheme thrown out in April 2024 after a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Perth and Kinross Council’s ‘town centre first’ retail policy permits only small-scale neighbourhood developments in out-of-town sites such as Necessity Brae, which is near the M90.

Tesco convinced judge Lord Martin Richardson that Aldi’s 1,800 square-metre development, with 100 car parking spaces, did not meet this criteria.

In response, locals launched a petition to overturn the ruling.

It gained more than 800 signatures.

The proposed Aldi site on Necessity Brae, Perth.
Preliminary work began at Necessity Brae in 2023 before coming to a halt. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Seamus Farren, 43, who led the campaign, told The Courier at the time: “With more houses being built in the Cherrybank area, the need for a supermarket is clear.”

In its resubmitted application, Aldi points out that permission was granted in 2008 for a two-storey office block on the site that has never been built.

Its planning statement says:  “Despite allocating the site for traditional employment uses in successive versions of the development plan over 25 years, it remains undeveloped with no sign this will change in the future.

“Moreover, a developer appraisal has confirmed that due to the extensive abnormals on the site and likely returns on investment, that development for any of the land uses set out within the Local Development Plan would not be viable.”

Supermarket bosses ‘delighted’ to resubmit Perth plan

Andy Doyle, Real Estate Director for Aldi in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have resubmitted our planning application for a new store at Necessity Brae.

“Perth and Kinross remains a key area of growth for Aldi, and the proposals represent our commitment to continued investment within the area.

“Aldi remains committed to bringing forward a larger, more modern store for its loyal customers in Perth.

“We are hopeful the application will be approved in line with the sentiment of the local community as it was previously.

How the new Aldi store would look. Image: Aldi.

“We are very thankful for the continued public support for the application, and we will continue to engage with and keep the community updated as we progress with our application.”

The Courier has asked Tesco if it will contest the resubmitted application, which interested parties have until April 25 to comment on.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, Active Kids in Stanley is gearing up for a summer revamp.

More from News

Lorenzo Andreucci, (dad, left) passed on Central Fish and Chips to Donato (middle), pictured with his son Lorenzo and mum Lucia.
Kinross chip shop's third-generation owner announces all-day opening hours
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Child rapist appeal success and hidden dead fish
Scott Cosgrove
Speeding Dundee gym boss faces jail for tragic crash that left driver with catastrophic…
There are delays on the M90 approach.
Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout approach after breakdown
Officers are searching for Chloe Redpath., a missing teen in Rosyth
Police launch search for 13-year-old girl missing from Rosyth
The Korean BBQ restaurant on Whitehall Street in Dundee
Dundee Korean BBQ restaurant opening date revealed
3
Police issued missing person appeals for Coen Bust and Omen Hassan.
EXCLUSIVE: Police slammed for keeping Perthshire and Fife residents in dark over 'missing' sex…
3
Ormonds in Perth city centre is in need of a new tenant
New tenant sought for 'well-known' Perth city centre pub
Friends of Toowa trustee Rhona Guild (left) with Aberlemno pupils and teacher Jill Brown. Image: Paul Reid
Meet the Angus primary pupils forging friendships with young pals in Uganda
How the houses at South Stirling Gateway could look. Image: Persimmon Homes
Bid for 265 houses lodged in next phase of South Stirling Gateway development

Conversation