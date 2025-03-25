Aldi claims ‘no other plan is viable’ as it launches new bid for Perth supermarket

Aldi has launched a second bid to open a new Perth supermarket after its previous scheme was quashed at a Scottish court.

The budget supermarket chain wants to build a new store on Necessity Brae.

This would replace its existing Glasgow Road outlet, which it says is too small.

Aldi’s planning application is a resubmission and does not include any alterations from its unsuccessful proposal.

Tesco legal challenge halted previous Aldi scheme

Perth and Kinross Council initially approved the new store in May 2022.

However, Tesco successfully challenged the decision, with the scheme thrown out in April 2024 after a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Perth and Kinross Council’s ‘town centre first’ retail policy permits only small-scale neighbourhood developments in out-of-town sites such as Necessity Brae, which is near the M90.

Tesco convinced judge Lord Martin Richardson that Aldi’s 1,800 square-metre development, with 100 car parking spaces, did not meet this criteria.

In response, locals launched a petition to overturn the ruling.

It gained more than 800 signatures.

Seamus Farren, 43, who led the campaign, told The Courier at the time: “With more houses being built in the Cherrybank area, the need for a supermarket is clear.”

In its resubmitted application, Aldi points out that permission was granted in 2008 for a two-storey office block on the site that has never been built.

Its planning statement says: “Despite allocating the site for traditional employment uses in successive versions of the development plan over 25 years, it remains undeveloped with no sign this will change in the future.

“Moreover, a developer appraisal has confirmed that due to the extensive abnormals on the site and likely returns on investment, that development for any of the land uses set out within the Local Development Plan would not be viable.”

Supermarket bosses ‘delighted’ to resubmit Perth plan

Andy Doyle, Real Estate Director for Aldi in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have resubmitted our planning application for a new store at Necessity Brae.

“Perth and Kinross remains a key area of growth for Aldi, and the proposals represent our commitment to continued investment within the area.

“Aldi remains committed to bringing forward a larger, more modern store for its loyal customers in Perth.

“We are hopeful the application will be approved in line with the sentiment of the local community as it was previously.

“We are very thankful for the continued public support for the application, and we will continue to engage with and keep the community updated as we progress with our application.”

The Courier has asked Tesco if it will contest the resubmitted application, which interested parties have until April 25 to comment on.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, Active Kids in Stanley is gearing up for a summer revamp.