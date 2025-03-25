News New tenant sought for ‘well-known’ Perth city centre pub The current owner of Ormonds, on the city's High Street, is stepping down due to personal reasons. By Ben MacDonald March 25 2025, 1:14pm March 25 2025, 1:14pm Share New tenant sought for ‘well-known’ Perth city centre pub Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5208478/new-tenant-perth-pub-ormonds/ Copy Link 0 comment Ormonds is in need of a new tenant. Image: Graham & Sibbald A lease has become available for a new tenant to run a popular bar in Perth’s city centre. The Ormonds Bar, also known as Ormonds, is a long-established pub off the city’s High Street. Tenancy at the pub has become available because the current long-term occupant plans to give up their lease due to personal reasons. Located on the ground floor of a traditional sandstone building, Ormonds is a split-level bar with lounge area and bathroom. The bar. Image: Graham & Sibbald Several tables and chairs for punters. Image: Graham & Sibbald Along from the bar area is a fully equipped kitchen, as well as a beer cellar. There is also a beer garden at the back of the property. As well as a variety of drinks on offer, Ormonds serves several meals for both eat-in and take-away. Dining tables in the long-established pub. Image: Graham & Sibbald The beer garden. Image: Graham & Sibbald Ormonds has many repeat customers and is considered a staple to its patrons. Graham and Sibbald is marketing the tenancy on application, with an annual rent of £25,000. The terms of the lease are open to negotiation. The Courier has listed some of the best places in Perthshire to have afternoon tea.
