New tenant sought for ‘well-known’ Perth city centre pub

A lease has become available for a new tenant to run a popular bar in Perth’s city centre.

The Ormonds Bar, also known as Ormonds, is a long-established pub off the city’s High Street.

Tenancy at the pub has become available because the current long-term occupant plans to give up their lease due to personal reasons.

Located on the ground floor of a traditional sandstone building, Ormonds is a split-level bar with lounge area and bathroom.

Along from the bar area is a fully equipped kitchen, as well as a beer cellar.

There is also a beer garden at the back of the property.

As well as a variety of drinks on offer, Ormonds serves several meals for both eat-in and take-away.

Ormonds has many repeat customers and is considered a staple to its patrons.

Graham and Sibbald is marketing the tenancy on application, with an annual rent of £25,000.

The terms of the lease are open to negotiation.

The Courier has listed some of the best places in Perthshire to have afternoon tea.