Elderly Monifieth couple fear they are ‘stuck’ in home of 60 years after Raac discovery

An elderly Monifieth couple fear they are “stuck” in the home they have lived in for 60 years after it was found to have been built using Raac.

Jim Tait and his wife Ann have lived in their Monifieth house since 1965.

They first moved in as council tenants before buying the property in the 1990s.

The pensioners had planned to sell the Milton Street house in order to move into a single storey retirement home.

However, in September 2023 they received a letter from Angus Council informing them their property had been identified as one of those in the region built using Raac.

The discovery has left the couple fearing they will no longer be able to sell their home.

Jim, 78, told us: “We are on two storeys at the moment and we’re not very good on stairs at this time in our lives.

“But with the Raac, there’s just no way of selling it.

“It’s a real worry.

“Our only hope now is removing it and replacing the roof.”

Monifieth centre of Angus Raac crisis

Raac was commonly used in the construction industry between the 1950s and 1990s.

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

At least 26 flats and houses are known to be affected in the Monifieth area, although that number could rise.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

After being informed his home had Raac, Jim hired a structural engineer to inspect the property.

He was told a Raac panel in one of the bedrooms was showing a deflection of between 30 and 35mm.

The former Michelin employee now fears irreversible damage has already been done.

He said: “In the early 1990s, the roofs were modified slightly.

“They took off the top felt and before the laid the new one, they put in blocks that gave a greater incline and allowed the water to run off quicker.

“But prior to that there were a number of houses in this street that had water ingress so there is no saying what damage had been done at that time.”

‘We are really stuck’

Angus Council says private homeowners living in properties with Raac have been contacted and advice provided.

The local authority adds that owners may wish to contact their own professional advisors for more information.

A report on the issue is also expected to come before councillors in the coming weeks.

And whilst Jim remains concerned about the future of this home, he says the local authority has been willing to speak to him about the situation.

“In fairness, Angus Council are speaking to us,” he said.

“I’ve had email conversations and face to face contact with councillors and the housing asset manager.”

“They are willing to speak to us and I don’t think we are being treated badly.

“They still have decisions to make though, which we think will be by April.

“But if it doesn’t get replaced, we are really stuck.”