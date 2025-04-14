Elderly Monifieth couple fear they are ‘stuck’ in home of 60 years after Raac discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elderly Monifieth couple fear they are ‘stuck’ in home of 60 years after Raac discovery

Jim Tait and his wife Ann have lived in their Milton Street house since 1965.

By Laura Devlin
Jim and Ann Tait at their home in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
An elderly Monifieth couple fear they are “stuck” in the home they have lived in for 60 years after it was found to have been built using Raac.

Jim Tait and his wife Ann have lived in their Monifieth house since 1965.

They first moved in as council tenants before buying the property in the 1990s.

The pensioners had planned to sell the Milton Street house in order to move into a single storey retirement home.

However, in September 2023 they received a letter from Angus Council informing them their property had been identified as one of those in the region built using Raac.

The discovery has left the couple fearing they will no longer be able to sell their home.

Jim, 78, told us: “We are on two storeys at the moment and we’re not very good on stairs at this time in our lives.

“But with the Raac, there’s just no way of selling it.

“It’s a real worry.

“Our only hope now is removing it and replacing the roof.”

Monifieth centre of Angus Raac crisis

Raac was commonly used in the construction industry between the 1950s and 1990s.

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

At least 26 flats and houses are known to be affected in the Monifieth area, although that number could rise.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

After being informed his home had Raac, Jim hired a structural engineer to inspect the property.

He was told a Raac panel in one of the bedrooms was showing a deflection of between 30 and 35mm.

The former Michelin employee now fears irreversible damage has already been done.

He said: “In the early 1990s, the roofs were modified slightly.

“They took off the top felt and before the laid the new one, they put in blocks that gave a greater incline and allowed the water to run off quicker.

“But prior to that there were a number of houses in this street that had water ingress so there is no saying what damage had been done at that time.”

‘We are really stuck’

Angus Council says private homeowners living in properties with Raac have been contacted and advice provided.

The local authority adds that owners may wish to contact their own professional advisors for more information.

A report on the issue is also expected to come before councillors in the coming weeks.

And whilst Jim remains concerned about the future of this home, he says the local authority has been willing to speak to him about the situation.

“In fairness, Angus Council are speaking to us,” he said.

“I’ve had email conversations and face to face contact with councillors and the housing asset manager.”

“They are willing to speak to us and I don’t think we are being treated badly.

“They still have decisions to make though, which we think will be by April.

“But if it doesn’t get replaced, we are really stuck.”

Conversation