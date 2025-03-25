Man runs off after police car chase through Rosyth

A man has run off after a police car chase through Roysth.

Officers pursued the vehicle after it failed to stop on Peasehill Brae just before 1am on Tuesday.

The driver ran from the vehicle after coming to a stop on Castle Road.

Officers searched the area for the man, however, he was not found.

Inspector James Henry said: “Around 12.50am on Tuesday a car failed to stop for officers in the Peasehill Brae area of Rosyth.

“A short pursuit took place, however the male occupant exited and ran from the vehicle on Castle Road, where it rolled into a parked car.

“A search of the area was carried out, however there was no trace of the man.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”