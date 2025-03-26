EXCLUSIVE: Council chief criticises Fife parents’ bid to stop head teacher returning after husband’s sex attack conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Council chief criticises Fife parents’ bid to stop head teacher returning after husband’s sex attack conviction

Education boss Donald Macleod says a petition about teacher Lucy Jess is "grossly unfair".

Lucy and Patrick Jess outside Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

A council chief has criticised a campaign by parents to stop a Fife head teacher from returning to her job – after she stood next to her husband at court following his sex attack conviction.

Lucy Jess, head teacher at both Wormit and Balmerino primary schools, was pictured leaving Dundee Sheriff Court with her husband Patrick Jess.

He was found guilty of a string of sexual assaults and placed on the sex offenders register earlier this month.

Mrs Jess has been absent from work for several months, however, Fife Council revealed to parents last week that she is set to return to her role “shortly”.

The local authority said the schools are “looking forward to welcoming back” the “experienced and valued” teacher.

However, hundreds of locals have now hit out at the plans.

Petition launched as Fife schools to ‘welcome back’ head teacher

Kendra Mann and Melanie McDermott, who both have children at Wormit Primary School, have launched a petition calling for Mrs Jess’s return to be “stopped”.

The pair say they are speaking out on behalf of a group of more than 25 parents who have come together to raise their concerns.

Kendra said: “We started the petition because we received the email saying the head teacher would be returning to school.

“When we found out about her husband we assumed she would not be coming back and were hoping the teacher in her place would get to stay.

Wormit Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Balmerino Primary School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“When we received the email we thought, ‘How can this be? How can she be allowed to come back to her job?’

“We had no words, it was one of these things where you just can’t stop going over it.”

After informing Fife Council that they were launching the petition, the local authority’s education chief wrote back to criticise their campaign.

Education chief says petition brings ‘unnecessary negative publicity’

The email from executive director for education Donald Macleod – seen by The Courier – said: “I don’t share those concerns… and deem them to be grossly unfair to the substantive HT (head teacher) but nevertheless respect your right to both hold them and express them.

“It is hugely regrettable that you have chosen to take this course of action which brings further and unnecessary negative publicity and attention on the school by bringing the council, the education service, the school, and its community into disrepute in this regard.

“There are no winners in such a course of action.

Donald Macleod, executive director for education. Image: Fife Council

“This will simply mean it becomes even more difficult for us to find a timeous solution to the current set of circumstances.”

The petition has already received over 400 signatures.

Fife Council says petitions must have more than 20 signatures to be considered.

Melanie claims some parents have threatened to pull their children from school if Mrs Jess returns.

Lucy Jess was pictured leaving court with husband Patrick. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “It is concerning that she does not seem to see a problem with standing beside him.”

When contacted by The Courier about the petition, Fife Council said it had nothing to add to its previous statement.

Mr Macleod said previously: “We’re a responsible employer so we won’t comment on the circumstances of individual employees, but we are looking forward to welcoming back our head teacher who is an experienced and valued member of our team.”

Mrs Jess declined to comment when approached by The Courier last week about the parents’ concerns.

She further declined to comment this week regarding the petition.

Sex attacker chose to support wife’s teaching career

Earlier this month Patrick Jess was found guilty of touching female students.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the former St Andrews Rifle Club coach, who has a history degree, was unsuccessful in finding a profession and instead chose to support his wife’s teaching career.

He said: “I wanted people to believe I was normal and had a normal job. I let people believe something that wasn’t true.

“I didn’t tell my friends and family I was unemployed and a house husband.

“What I wanted to do was teach people. I felt like a failure.”

