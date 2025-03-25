Programme of celebrations planned to mark centenary of Letham Glen in Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Programme of celebrations planned to mark centenary of Letham Glen in Leven

A music festival, 5k run and ice rink are all on the cards this year. Here's what you need to know.

By Claire Warrender
Letham Glen in Leven
Letham Glen in Leven celebrates its centenary this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

An open air cinema, a music festival and a winter wonderland with ice rink are among a series of events planned to mark the centenary of Letham Glen in Leven.

And locals have put together a packed programme of community celebrations.

Letham Glen in Leven is celebrating its centenary this year
Letham Glen in Leven in full bloom in its centenary year. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

The glen is named after John Letham, a retired farmer who gifted money to secure the park for the town.

It once hosted the famous Hercules the Bear each summer.

Andy Robin and Hercules the Bear appeared at Letham Glen, Leven, every summer
Andy Robin with Hercules the bear.

And it’s still known for its tranquil woodland walks,

A centenary celebrations committee has been working hard to organise an events calendar.

And chairman Ross Bennett said: “This centenary is an opportunity to bring people together, celebrate our past, and create new memories.

“We’re thrilled to invite everyone to join us in making this milestone truly special.”

Here’s what’s planned.

Letham Glen centenary events

April 20 – Easter Fun Day

This will feature a funfair, inflatables, a wild science petting zoo and an Easter egg treasure hunt.

Easter crafts, a teddy bear picnic, a duck race, stalls, food vendors and a barbecue are also included.

The playpark at Letham Glen
The playpark at Letham Glen in Leven, which is celebrating its centenary. Steve Brown / DCThomson

May 14 – Afternoon Garden Party

This is for care home residents and day centre users, and includes afternoon tea and a brass band.

There will also be a singer and a heritage display showcasing the history of Letham Glen.

June 14 – Rose Queen and King’s Ceremony

Leven’s three primary schools will take part in the first ceremony in six years.

Kings and queens from each school will be crowned and there will be stalls, inflatables and entertainment.

July – Open Air Cinema Day

The exact date has yet to be confirmed, but organisers promise a “magical outdoor movie experience.

September 6 – Glenfest

A mini festival featuring live bands, stalls, rides and a festival atmosphere.

September – 5k run

Fitness enthusiasts and charity supporters are encouraged to sign up for this event.

The exact date will be confirmed soon.

December 12-14 – Winter Wonderland.

The centenary celebrations will conclude in style with a winter wonderland.

This will include an open-air ice rink, magical lighting displays and Christmas-themed attractions.

More from News

Lorenzo Andreucci, (dad, left) passed on Central Fish and Chips to Donato (middle), pictured with his son Lorenzo and mum Lucia.
Kinross chip shop's third-generation owner announces all-day opening hours
Letham Glen in Leven celebrates its centenary this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — Child rapist appeal success and hidden dead fish
Scott Cosgrove
Speeding Dundee gym boss faces jail for tragic crash that left driver with catastrophic…
Proposed Aldi.
Aldi claims 'no other plan is viable' as it launches new bid for Perth…
There are delays on the M90 approach.
Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout approach after breakdown
Officers are searching for Chloe Redpath., a missing teen in Rosyth
Police launch search for 13-year-old girl missing from Rosyth
The Korean BBQ restaurant on Whitehall Street in Dundee
Dundee Korean BBQ restaurant opening date revealed
3
Police issued missing person appeals for Coen Bust and Omen Hassan.
EXCLUSIVE: Police slammed for keeping Perthshire and Fife residents in dark over 'missing' sex…
3
Ormonds in Perth city centre is in need of a new tenant
New tenant sought for 'well-known' Perth city centre pub
Letham Glen in Leven celebrates its centenary this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Meet the Angus primary pupils forging friendships with young pals in Uganda

Conversation