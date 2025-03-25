Programme of celebrations planned to mark centenary of Letham Glen in Leven

An open air cinema, a music festival and a winter wonderland with ice rink are among a series of events planned to mark the centenary of Letham Glen in Leven.

And locals have put together a packed programme of community celebrations.

The glen is named after John Letham, a retired farmer who gifted money to secure the park for the town.

It once hosted the famous Hercules the Bear each summer.

And it’s still known for its tranquil woodland walks,

A centenary celebrations committee has been working hard to organise an events calendar.

And chairman Ross Bennett said: “This centenary is an opportunity to bring people together, celebrate our past, and create new memories.

“We’re thrilled to invite everyone to join us in making this milestone truly special.”

Here’s what’s planned.

Letham Glen centenary events

April 20 – Easter Fun Day

This will feature a funfair, inflatables, a wild science petting zoo and an Easter egg treasure hunt.

Easter crafts, a teddy bear picnic, a duck race, stalls, food vendors and a barbecue are also included.

May 14 – Afternoon Garden Party

This is for care home residents and day centre users, and includes afternoon tea and a brass band.

There will also be a singer and a heritage display showcasing the history of Letham Glen.

June 14 – Rose Queen and King’s Ceremony

Leven’s three primary schools will take part in the first ceremony in six years.

Kings and queens from each school will be crowned and there will be stalls, inflatables and entertainment.

July – Open Air Cinema Day

The exact date has yet to be confirmed, but organisers promise a “magical outdoor movie experience.

September 6 – Glenfest

A mini festival featuring live bands, stalls, rides and a festival atmosphere.

September – 5k run

Fitness enthusiasts and charity supporters are encouraged to sign up for this event.

The exact date will be confirmed soon.

December 12-14 – Winter Wonderland.

The centenary celebrations will conclude in style with a winter wonderland.

This will include an open-air ice rink, magical lighting displays and Christmas-themed attractions.