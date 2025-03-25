Hunt for driver after girl, 14, injured in Glenrothes hit-and-run

Police are hunting a driver after a 14-year-old girl was injured in a Glenrothes hit-and-run.

Officers have launched an appeal after the pedestrian was hit by a Mini on Rothes Road near the junction with Napier Road on March 18.

The driver of the dark-coloured Mini failed to stop at the scene and drove off towards the Leslie Road roundabout and the town centre.

Police believe the mini had a white checkered roof.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Appeal for dashcam footage after hit-and-run in Glenrothes

Constable Steven McKenna said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and I am appealing for them to come forward, along with anyone who has information that could assist.

“I am also asking anyone driving in the area at the time to check if they have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1729 of March 18.